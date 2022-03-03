The Women’s Chorus to celebrate spring with free concert

By LOIS KINDLE

The Women’s Chorus will present “Springtime Love and Fun: The Best of the Women’s Chorus,” March 27 at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center. Open to the public, the free event will take place at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W. The chorus will be directed by Jeff Jordan and accompanied by pianist Valerie Southwell.

“What better way to welcome spring than to hear some of your favorite sentimental songs that are sure to bring back special memories?” said Jayann Michael, president of The Women’s Club.

The roughly 75-minute concert will begin with “Tonight” from West Side Story to convey the message that despite all of the world’s troubles, love can prevail. It will be followed by several jazzier songs from composers like Cole Porter and the Gershwin Brothers.

Other selections will include “That’s Amore,” “Moon River,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” a cool rendition from The Pink Panther and a couple of songs about how much we love food, including schtick comedy, provided by special guest, “the great French chef” Bill Tourner.

The concert will conclude with the old Celtic tune “You Raise Me Up,” Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” and a rousing interpretation of “Joyful, Joyful” from the movie Sister Act II, which celebrates in and around us.

“It’s going to be an exciting finale,” Michael said. “If you’ve never been to one of our performances, I urge you to come. You will be surprised. We’re not just a bunch of little old ladies.”

Guests are advised to show up early to ensure a good seat as a large audience is expected. Admission is free and available on a first-come, first served basis. About 600 people will be seated.

While admission is free, the chorus will gratefully accept a love offering during the concert.

“We rely on the good will of our audiences,” Michael said. “We’ve never charged admission to our performances.”

The club will, however, be selling gift packets made by its members to raise funding to pay the director and accompanist, purchase new music and cover the facility usage fee.

The colorful gift packets are a project of the chorus’ community fundraiser team, chaired by Nancy Starewicz. They can be personalized to include items like candy bars, memo pads, bookmarks or gift cards, Michael said. The cost for three is $10.

About the chorus

The Women’s Chorus was founded in 1963 by the GFWC Sun City Center Women’s Club. Back then, its singers were all members of the club.

The chorus went out on its own in 1973 so that all area women could audition for membership and have the opportunity to gather in friendship with other singers and perfect their choral skills under the guidance of an artistic director and skilled accompanist, Michael said. Jeff Jordan has led the group since 2015, and pianist Valerie Southwell has accompanied it a total of four years.

The chorus presents two seasonal concerts each year as gifts to the community – a Fall Holiday Concert around Christmas and another in the spring. Its programs have offered all kinds of music genres, including sacred and spiritual, folk and ethnic, Broadway, popular and patriotic, plus songs involving the audience, Michael said.

Membership varies from season to season, but averages between 50 and 60 women. Meetings are Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center.

“We are funded solely by membership dues, additional contracted performances [upon request] and free-will offerings at our concerts,” Michael said. “Members also donate to various efforts, participate in fundraising events and solicit sponsorship from various businesses in Sun City Center.”

For more information, call Michael at 813-645-2472.

For more information about the upcoming spring concert or other concerts and recitals at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, contact Kevin Goodenow at 813-362-0956.

To learn more about the church, visit www.sccumc.com/.