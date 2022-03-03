Sumner exits State Playoffs with loss to Wharton

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Sumner Stingray playoff run ended with a 50-11 loss to Wharton in the regional final game after a rousing 60-51 home win in overtime over Wiregrass Ranch at Sumner HS.

Sumner started the week in the regional semi-final, matched up against Wiregrass Ranch on Tuesday, Feb. 22, a game between the No. 7 and 6 (Sumner) seeded teams. The Stingrays would use the home court advantage to pull out an exciting overtime victory over the Bulls, with the Stingray centers being the focus of the offense in regulation. Sumner center D.J. Jones had a huge game for the Stingrays and finished as their high scorer with 17 points. Sumner Senior center Christian Henley added 12 points. Izzy Vargas took over the overtime, pushing the defense and ending up at the free throw line twice, connecting for four points and adding a bucket to cap a six-point effort in the extra period. Vargas finished with 11 points for the game, but his overtime heroics were the difference. As the clock ticked to 0’s, Sumner celebrated a huge victory at home and, potentially, the biggest win in Sumner Stingray basketball history.

The Stingrays played the top seeded Wharton on Friday, Feb. 25, in the regional final game for the 6A grouped teams. Wharton brought a 27-2 record, with a perfect 10-0 record against district competition, into the game vs. the Stingrays. The Stingrays struggled against the top ranked Wildcats and didn’t generate the offense necessary to stay competitive in the game. The Wildcats stifled the Stingray offense only allowing four points in the first quarter. It didn’t get any better in the second quarter and Sumner was held to only two points, a basket, and the first half ended with Wharton running away with the game by a 30-6 score. The big deficit allowed Wharton to push harder on the Stingrays and build on its big lead. The Wildcats held the Stingrays scoreless in the final frame and celebrated their regional final win on their home court. The Wharton Wildcats will face the top team in the State Semifinal round, Martin County, as the no. 4 seed in the semifinal bracket. Sumner Stingray basketball took a big step forward in its maturation and will have experience in getting deep into the playoffs. The Stingrays should be proud of their 17-9 (8-3 at home) record in their efforts and look forward to an opportunity to make an even deeper playoff run in their 2022-23 season. Congratulations to the Stingrays and Coach Jamie Turner, his staff and the players on a season to remember in only their second year in existence.