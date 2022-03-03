The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center will host a seminar on Alzheimer’s and dementia March 7 at 1 p.m. in the Kings Point Veteran’s Theater in the North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Drive. Learn about caregiving, behaviors of Alzheimer patients and dealing with caregivers’ depression and stress.

The speakers will be Jennifer O’Brien, Ph.D., Dept. of Psychology at USF; Debbie Caneen, director of admissions, Sun Towers Retirement Community; and Marianne Wexler, a caregiver who will provide her perspective on life with an Alzheimer’s patient.

Advance tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Kings Point Box Office, church office or online at https://www.sccumc.com/event-details/potters-bowls-for-memory-care.

They will also available at the door. Make checks payable to UMCSCC Breakaway. Refreshments will be served.

For further information, call Joan Frantz at 248-990-2105 or Shelly Brooks at 248-505-8237. Every ticket includes a handmade pottery bowl by the Kings Point Pottery Club. All of the proceeds go to the Breakaway Alzheimer’s Respite and Samaritan Services.