Obituaries for the week of March 3, 2022

Charles A. Caldwell Sr.

Charles Alton Caldwell Sr., 91, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Feb. 1, 2022, at HCA Brandon Hospital in Florida. Charles was born on Sept. 9, 1930, in Huntsville, Ala., to Lewis Alton and Dovey Caldwell. He graduated from Huntsville High School and was a Century Club Member with the Boys and Girls Club.

He then served admirably in the United States Air Force, after which Charles attended Auburn University on the GI Bill. He then returned to Huntsville and founded Caldwell Construction Inc., a commercial building company and real estate developer.

Charles was a member of the American Arbitration Association, as well as a member of Whitesburg Baptist Church. Charles was a past president of the Metropolitan Kiwanis Club. He is a patent holder for Domain Buildings and is a member of T.P.O. Sun City Center.

Charles is survived by his son, John Brooks Caldwell, daughter-in-law Randi and his grandsons, Jake and Casey.

Charles is preceded in death by his late wife, Barbara Caldwell, and his sons, Charles Jr. and David Fraser Caldwell.

Charles was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and is buried at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Florida with his beloved wife Barbara.

Alan J. Rahe

Alan James Rahe, age 77, of Sun City Center, Fla., (formerly of Waterville, Ohio,) passed away on Feb. 24, 2022, at Hospice House in Sun City Center, Fla.

Alan was born on Aug. 16, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, to Arnold and Carolyn (Wiegman) Rahe. On June 19, 1970, he married Rebecca Lee Adler in Rudolph, Ohio. Surviving are his wife; daughter, Anne (Adam) Goldstone, of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; son, Robert (Teresa) Rahe, of Orlando, Fla.; grandsons, Grant Goldstone, Garrett Goldstone, Aiden Rahe; and granddaughter, Emma Rahe; brothers, Glenn (Shirley) Rahe, and, Thomas (Darla) Rahe. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Rahe.

Alan served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Obtaining degrees from BGSU and the University of Toledo, he taught elementary physical education 30 years for Anthony Wayne Local Schools in both Waterville and Monclova, where his motto was “Do your best.” He was a coach and an umpire for many years.

The family requests that memorials be made to Anthony Wayne Education Foundation, PO Box 294, Waterville, OH 43566, marked “In Memory of Alan Rahe.”

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Military Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to 1605 Woodmar Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573.

Andrew S. Rybczynski

Andrew S. Rybczynski of Sun City Center and Tampa, Fla., died Monday, February 7, 2022, at age 31, due to trauma to the head.

Andrew is survived by his mother, Betty Stevens Rybczynski (Sun City Center); his father, Stephen Rybczynski and step-mother, Karn Johnson (Sun City Center); his brother, John Rybczynski (Chicago, Ill); and his sister, Caitlin Rybczynski (Bradenton,Fla.).

Andrew was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa, on Nov. 13, 1990, and was adopted at 18-months by Betty and Stephen. Andrew attended elementary school in Tunkhannock, Pa., and Waco, Texas; middle school in Mechanicsburg, Pa.; high school at Lennard HS, Ruskin, Fla.

Andrew enjoyed music and taught himself to play guitar. He was a kind soul and empathetic to others beyond his years. Andrew was born with mental challenges manifesting themselves as ADHD, Autistic symptoms and schizophrenia. In addition, addictive tendencies complicated matters further, and he spent time in mental clinics, rehab facilities and jail. Unfortunately, he was unable to overcome these challenges by himself or with the help of others, and he met with an untimely death.

The family gathered in a celebration of life at E.G. Simmons Park, Ruskin, Fla., on Feb. 12, 2022, where Andrew used to run free when visiting grandparents as a young boy. A Memorial Mass was celebrated by Rev. Kristian Villafana at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th Street W., Palmetto, Fla., at 9 a.m., Feb. 26,2022. Anyone caring to donate, please to do so to NAMI Hillsborough, National Alliance on Mental Illness, at https://namihillsborough.org/.

Larry R. Johnson

Larry R. Johnson of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center.

He was born July 16,1940, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Helen Myers Johnson.

He married Carol Bigham on June 14,1961, in Rushville, Ill.

Larry is survived by his wife Carol; one son, Micheal Johnson of Laurel, Md.; one daughter, Deanna Grahovac of Ft. Myers, Fla.; four grandchildren, Melissa (Aaron) Frazee, Michael Johnson of Hagerstown, Md., Justin Grahovac of Bowie, Md., and Cody Grahovac of York, Pa; six great-grandchildren, Chase, Caden, Lane, Rylee, Emma and Freya.

Larry served 26 years in the US Navy and retired as a senior chief. He then worked for Northrop Grumman as a contractor with the Navy, working on the development of systems for new construction of the USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and other ships of the same class.

He was a life member of the American Legion Post 295 in Gaithersburg, Md. He was also a member of the VFW.

He will be cremated, with burial in Arlington National Cemetery at a time to be determined.

Memorials may be given in Larry’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Donna Jeanne Greenaway

Donna Jeanne Greenaway passed away peacefully at home in Sun City Center, Fla., on Jan. 1, 2022. Donna was born Oct. 22, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Lenore Bean Miltner and Robert Miltner.

Donna grew up in Strongsville, Ohio, and was the head majorette of Strongsville High School. She graduated from Bowling Green University in Ohio with a bachelor’s degree in education, and was a member of the teaching sorority Alpha Delta Kappa.

Donna met the love of her life on a blind date in 1964. She and William Spencer Greenaway were married at St. Adalbert Catholic Church, Berea, Ohio, June 19, 1965. They were married for 56 years before his death, July 8, 2021.

Donna taught first grade for 10 years in Berea, Ohio, and 1st and 2nd grade for the remainder of her career in the Olmsted Falls City Schools in Olmsted Falls, Ohio, before moving to Sun City Center, Fla., to be near her parents.

She was beloved as a teacher and a friend.

Many of Donna’s family members, cousins, aunts and uncles from her father’s side lived in Florida, and they all enjoyed fun holidays and family time together over the years.

Donna and Bill loved to dance, dine and enjoy a cocktail on occasion with many friends at the Caloosa Country Club. They enjoyed life to the fullest.

Donna left footprints of kindness and love, courage and compassion, humor and inspiration, joy and faith wherever she went and will be greatly missed.

Donna will be laid to rest with her husband Bill in her hometown of Strongsville, Ohio.