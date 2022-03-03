Lennard boys open baseball unbeaten so far

By STEVE JACKSON

The Lennard Longhorns got good pitching and timely hitting to breeze to two victories last week. Victor Martinez, the Longhorns coach, faced a more formidable foe, March 1, with hopes of continuing Lennard’s early-season, unbeaten diamond success. The Spoto Spartans brought a 1-1 record and two top pitchers to Ruskin Tuesday for a South Shore match-up.

The East Bay Indians hosted the Sumner Stingrays in another South Shore rivalry game, March 1. Both teams were at 1-1. East Bay split a pair of road games last week to open its baseball season. The Indians beat King, 8-5, in early week action. Then last Thursday, Spoto sophomore Cullen Cairns pitched the Spartans to an extra-inning Spoto, 2-1, victory over East Bay. Spartan soph Peyton Nise went three for three at the plate. Spoto lost its opener last Tuesday as Leto no hit the Spartans in a 3-0 Tampa win.

Sumner also split its opening two games last week, beating Blake and losing to Durant. The Stingrays travel to play Middleton in Tampa at 7 p.m., March 3. Next Tuesday, former coach Kennedy Duran hosts Lennard at the Sumner diamond. Then, on March 10, Sumner takes another trip to play Freedom at Tampa.

The Riverview Sharks were the only South Shore team to open the initial week without a win. Riverview dropped a 6-5 cliffhanger to Steinbrenner last Tuesday by coughing up a pair of unearned runs in the top of the sixth inning. At mid-week, the Sharks were trounced 11-0 by Sickles. The next day also spelled a shutout for the Sharks, giving up five unearned runs in an 8-0 loss to Lennard. This week’s Riverview challenges include a March 1 contest at Lithia with 1-1 Newsome. This Friday the Sharks pay a visit to Robinson, set for 7 p.m. The Sharks return home next Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game versus Plant City.

EAST BAY GIRLS

OPEN TORRID 4-0

The question is, “Are the East Bay girls that good or is this just beginners’ luck?” Durant was next to find the answer to this question. The 4-0 East Bay Indians visited in their first four games this season and swatted 63 hits in 130 at bats for an amazing .485 team batting average. This prolific offensive firepower resulted in 40 runs last week. The Indians traveled to Durant unbeaten. Last week, East Bay crushed Wharton and Trinity Catholic, prior to nipping The Villages and beating DeLand. The stars are, basically, the entire team. Junior outfielder Ariyuanna DuPont is batting .588 with nine runs. Sophomore teammate Elana Roush opened the season with four for five hits at the plate. Roush also twirled a complete game two-hitter, allowed one run and struck out 19 of the 21 Wharton batters she faced. East Bay head coach Glenn Rodriquez hosts Newsome Thursday, March 3, if you want to come see if it’s for real or merely fool’s gold.

The 2-0 Sumner Stingrays girls are another torrid girls’ team in the South Shore. The question is, “Are they as good as they have shown?” Coach Autum Hernandez’ girls opened last week with resounding wins. First was a 15-0 shutout over Chamberlain. This was followed by a 19-2 smashing over Blake.

The Stingrays were tearing the cover off the ball early and receiving dominant mound performances, thus both games were called early. All players are shining, but a trio of juniors must be mentioned: Savana Robnett, Megan deVilliers and Alyssa Vallad. Robnett has an early season average of .800; deVilliers is batting 1000 with a pair of homers, seven RBIs; and Vallad is pitching lights out.

Sumner’s next challenges are 0-2 Armwood in Seffner, March 1; 0-1 Brandon in Sumner, March 3; and a neighborly visit to 1-0 Lennard next Tuesday.

Samantha Ralyea, Lennard girls softball coach, was pleased last week. The Longhorn girls smacked Plant City behind the pitching and hitting of Savana Woods. Woods struck out 13 in a seven-inning, complete game 5-3 win. Woods also added a hit, a run and an RBI. Lennard hosted Spoto, 1-1, in an early week game this week. A Lennard trip to play at Blake is set for March 4. Visits to Sumner, March 8, and to Middleton, March 10, follow.

Spoto came to play Lennard, March 1, after splitting two games opening week. The Spartan girls were whipped 13-3 by Jefferson to open the season. Then the Spoto girls beat Brandon 10-3 by scoring in every inning but the fourth. The Spartans host Plant City this Friday and Armwood, March 8. A March 10 date at Leto is their next road game.