Florida Strawberry Festival opens March 3 for its 11-day run

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The Florida Strawberry Festival is set to open today, March 3, for its 11-day run at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Plant City, with a 2022 lineup that includes fresh strawberries, live entertainment, midway rides and calorie-ridden fair food that tests the best of good intentions.

With this year’s “#1 For Fun” theme, the festival runs through Sunday, March 13, and features lots of ways to eat and celebrate strawberries, including the Deep-Fried Strawberry Pie on a Stick Relay (March 3); the youth and adult strawberry stemming contests (March 5 and 8, respectively); Strawberry Spaghetti Eating Contest (March 7); Strawberry Shortcake Eating Contest (March 10); Strawberry Mashed Potato Pie Eating Contest (March 11); Strawberry Queen Exhibit (daily, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Neighborhood Village); and, presented by the Florida Strawberry Growers Association, an ongoing demonstration of Strawberry Production, west of the Publix Showcase Tent.

Church volunteers for years have run St. Clement’s “Make-Your-Own Shortcake” booth, an annual festival favorite, which opens 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily throughout the festival’s run. “We are returning better than ever for our 48th year in 2022,” reads a St. Clement Facebook post. “We served our first shortcake on March 6, 1974, and on average we serve approximately 100,000 shortcakes each year. On March 4, 2018, we served our four millionth [shortcake].”

Speaking of historical firsts, in 1930, the newly organized Plant City Lions Club launched the first Florida Strawberry Festival to celebrate the area’s bountiful harvest of strawberries. The festival, aided by the American Legion Post No. 26, was reactivated in 1948 after a six-year hiatus during and immediately following World War II.

Today, the festival is world renowned, as Plant City itself is recognized as the “Winter Strawberry Capital of the World.” State legislation, approved this month and awaiting the signature of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, names “strawberry shortcake with natural Florida dairy topping” as the official state dessert.

According to state officials, more than 10,000 acres of strawberries are planted annually in the greater Plant City area, accounting for 75 percent of the nation’s winter strawberry crops. Moreover, approximately 200,000 shortcakes are served at the Florida Strawberry Festival, making it the festival’s signature event.

Glad to tell you all about it is Kenley Connell, who in January was crowned queen of the 87th Florida Strawberry Festival. Selected from a field of 24 contestants, Connell’s court includes Madison Davis, first maid, and court members Chloe Hopper, Bailey Blanton and Tamia Williams.

According to CarnivalWarehouse.com, the Florida Strawberry Festival in 2021 ranked 28th on its list of Top 50 fairs, with attendance registered at 402,000 attendees. That represented a 28.5 percent decrease in attendance (reflective of the coronavirus pandemic) but an increase of five spots overall. In contrast, the Florida State Fair (which ended its 2022 on Feb. 21 with reportedly strong attendance numbers) ranked 41st in the Top 50 list for 2021. Attendance clocked in at 292,369, representing a 41 percent decrease year over year.

With strong numbers expected this year, discounted Florida Strawberry Festival admission tickets are available at Publix super markets ($8 for adults; $4 for children ages 6 to 12). Children under age 5 are admitted free with a paying adult. Also, Publix Food and Fun Day is March 4. Present any Publix-branded or GreenWise nonperishable food item and receive a voucher for $5 off the $30 wristband to ride most mechanical rides for $25.

Additional Special Days, with their own special discounts, include Florida Blue Senior Day and O’Reilly Auto Parts Ride-A-Thon Day (March 3 and 10); MIDFORIDA Credit Union Free Kids Day and Circle K Super Saturday Wristband Day (March 5); Coca-Cola Family Day (March 6 and 13); Ace Hardware Grand Parade Day and Caspers Company McDonald’s Ride-A-Thon Day (March 7); Florida Peanut Federation Twosday and Ride-A-Thon Day (March 8); Grow Financial Federal Credit Union, American Heroes Day and Ride-A-Thon Day (March 9); Tampa Bay Times Day on the Midway (March 11); and Farm Worker Appreciation Day and Circle K Super Saturday Wristband Day (March 12). Moonlight Magic Night is March 6. Attendees from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. can ride most mechanical rides for $30 per person.

Headliner entertainment this year includes 7:30 p.m. shows for Lady A (March 3), Boyz II Men (March 4), Lauren Daigle (March 5), Sammy Hagar & The Circle (March 6), Kenzie Wheeler (March 7), Zach Williams (March 8), Jake Owen (March 9), Tesla (March 10), Cole Swindell (March 11), Nelly (March 12) and Sam Hunt (March 13).

Stingray Chevrolet is set to raffle off a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 1LT, valued at more than $60,000, with the drawing set for 5 p.m. March 13. Tickets cost $5 apiece and are available at Stingray Chevrolet in Plant City (until 6 p.m. March 11), online at www.stingraychevroletraffle.com (until 3 p.m. March 11) and at the dealership’s vehicle display on festival grounds (until 4:30 p.m. March 13). Proceeds benefit Unity in the Community in Plant City.

For festival admission costs, special days, contests, shows, entertainment, food and more, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com/. The festival is at 2209 West Oak Ave., Plant City.