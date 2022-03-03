Crisis Center of Tampa Bay to locate rape crisis center in Ruskin

By LOIS KINDLE

Since its inception 50 years ago, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has served sexual assault survivors in Hillsborough County out of one facility in Tampa. Next August it plans to open its second one in the South Shore Community Resource Center at 201 14th Avenue SE, Ruskin.

The new location will make it significantly easier for residents and undocumented individuals living south of State Road 60 to access the crisis center’s free services and for HCSO deputies to transport victims to it, when needed.

“We are extremely thankful for the support we’ve received from the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners and, especially, for the advocacy of Commissioner Harry Cohen and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office,” said Clara Reynolds, president and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. “South County has seen a dramatic population boom, and it has a population that is under-served when it comes to crisis intervention services. By its population density, it should have a much larger interface with us.

“We’re a little late to the party [in meeting the growing needs of south county],” she said. “We look forward to creating an effortless experience for people to connect to support,” she said.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is the certified rape crisis center for Hillsborough County. Like those served by its north county facility, victims of sexual assault residing in the county’s southern and eastern communities can receive a rape kit where DNA evidence is collected to assist in the prosecution of sexual assault cases.

The process is both private and empowering for these survivors. In addition to rape kits, they’ll work with a victim advocate and be connected to community resources.

These services are currently provided at the Crisis Center’s main facility off Bearss Avenue in Tampa. The same system of care will continue there and be replicated at the south county location, which will be staffed 24/7 by nurses and advocates.

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners recently voted to adopt a resolution authorizing the approval of a license agreement regarding the utilization of unused space, which Cindy Stuart, Hillsborough County Clerk of Court, helped identify.

“This is a win, win, win for south county residents, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the crisis center,” Reynolds said.

Anyone can connect to these services by calling 211. Calls are confidential and answered around the clock 365.

About the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay responds to more than 160,000 requests for help each year. Its mission is to ensure no one in Hillsborough County has to face serious life challenges alone.

The nonprofit agency offers the community a wide range of evidence-based programs: suicide prevention, crisis counseling, and information and referral services (211); trauma counseling and sexual assault survivor services; and emergency and mental health ambulance services, medical van transportation, community paramedicine (911).

For more information, visit www.crisiscenter.com/.