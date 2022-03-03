CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

One thing that became a huge obsession during the last two years is DIY projects. We were pretty much stuck at home. And as we looked around our houses day after day, we realized there were quite a few things we just didn’t like. In my case, it was the kitchen cabinets. They were mauve, although my husband kept calling them out as pink, and he hated that pink. Enter a DIY kitchen project, and they are now grey….and we all love them.

Experts claim being engaged in a DIY project can give you a sense of pleasure and satisfaction. And if you finish it, you feel accomplished and happy with your hard work and dedication. And that can leave you with something you can be proud to show off. A 2016 study done by Occupational Therapy International showed that “participants of the study who took part in creative activities, including DIY projects, felt a boost in mood and happiness.”

Another obvious benefit of a DIY project is that you learn a new skill. Thank goodness for google and YouTube videos—sometimes your brother-in-law or you’d be just spinning your wheels, trying to figure out exactly what you are doing. Without those resources, DIY projects are like putting together IKEA furniture. There are always parts left over that you just shove into the junk drawer and hope you never need.

In her research into the “effort-driven rewards circuit,” psychologist and neuroscientist Kelly Lambert found that activities that involve the use of our hands, especially those that produce tangible results, “play a key role in both preventing the onset of and building resilience against depression and other emotional disorders.”

In addition, Harvard psychologists found a direct correlation between happiness and staying engaged in the present. A DIY project can offer the perfect opportunity to unplug as you focus on the physical and mental demands of working with your hands.

Experts also tout that DIY projects can help you save money. Well, that kinda depends. If the project works out and you love it—bonus. If not, you’ll be calling in an expert to finish it off….or fix it. There goes that savings!

The bottom line is that you have to know your limits. You are not good at everything – sorry to tell you. At our house, the limit is gas. When the gas stove broke, we didn’t try to fix it. When the repair man couldn’t either, we didn’t unhook the gas, nor did we hook up the new gas stove; not our forte, so we called the experts. Don’t know where to find them? Well, all you need to remember is to ask the chamber. If you’re not a dentist, you cannot fix your tooth ache. Is your hearing not what it used to be? Don’t ask everyone around you to yell – call an expert. Are you tired of cooking? Go out! Two ways we can help you – stop in or call us. We’ll give you access to our member directory with all the experts lined up in one place.

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.