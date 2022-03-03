CA directors seek member guidance in formulating long-range plans

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Last year the Sun City Center Community Association Board of Directors presented a proposal to its 11,000+ members: demolish Old Town Hall, a 60-year-old building on the CA Central Campus (N. Pebble Beach Blvd.) and build a new structure just north of the complex. The new building would provide space for displaced clubs and more meeting rooms.

Members, however, did not approve the expenditure. They wanted more input into the type of structure to be built. Plus, there was a lot of sentiment attached to Old Town Hall, and many felt it would be more cost effective to save it. The directors reacted to this response by scrapping the plan and forming a Long-Range Planning Committee.

The committee of 14 has a clear-cut mission: to gather input from residents on future improvements for the Sun City Center community, to evaluate feedback over the next couple of months for capital improvement projects and to make recommendations to the CA Board of Directors. In prioritizing the suggestions, the committee members will be considering how they improve service to members and also their potential for maintaining/increasing property values and attracting new home buyers.

Two directors are heading the committee–Chairman Eric Porr and Vice-Chair Kim Roush. Other members are Deb Poland, Ernie Zeigler, Jeff Moore, Jeff Parsons, Jeff Williams, Jim Clark, Elysa Hendricks, Peter Aluotto, Shobhana Dandekar, Sue Hanson, Sue McHargue and Virginia Bratt. Chairman Porr says the members represent a cross section of genders, where they live, availability and experience. They were selected from 68 CA members who indicated interest.

The committee has been meeting weekly and has developed a plan for gathering CA member input on projects considered most important. Central to the plan is communicating to members that their opinions are essential and welcomed. Contributors are encouraged to focus on major projects with one or more of the following attributes: beautification appeal, safety of community assets and residents, improved/additional recreational facilities, improved/additional social common areas. Focus group meetings have already started, and ideas are beginning to flow.

They will be conducting surveys, utilizing the Survey Monkey software tool. Details on the first survey will appear in the “March News of Sun City Center,” which is mailed to every CA member. A paper survey will also be available at the SCC library. The email contact list on file with the CA for its Email Blast will be used to communicate about meetings and surveys, so members are strongly urged to ensure that each member of the household has registered an address with the CA for the express purpose of the Email Blast.

CA President Bob Sullivan explained that major endeavors to improve the Community Association amenities are paid by a one-time fee of $3,000 for new home buyers. “This Community Association Capital Fund is benefiting from the strong home sales market, and that is giving us the capability to pursue projects members say they want. I’m excited and looking forward to the results and direction of the Long-Range Planning Committee,” he said.