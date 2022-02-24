The Rev. Jack Palzer ‘looks to what God brings next’

By LOIS KINDLE

Jack Palzer began shepherding the congregation of Calvary Lutheran Church in early 1994. During the 28 years since, his larger-than-life personality and the impactful changes he’s overseen have made him an icon in both the church and community.

The 71-year-old pastor will turn in his rod and staff Feb. 27, when he announces retirement and gives his final sermon.

Paula Sabo, a member of the Calvary Lutheran congregation for 43 years, said Palzer is her sixth and longest-serving pastor.

“He’s a very human, very approachable guy with a wonderful sense of humor,” she said. “I was on the call committee that selected him. We’ve worked very closely the entire time he’s been here and become very close friends. We’re actually more like brother and sister.

“It’s hard to imagine his not being here,” she continued. “I can’t even express how much I’ll miss him. I cried when I first learned he was leaving, but his retirement is well-deserved.”

Palzer has talked about leaving for years, but he wanted to see through the construction of the new church building on College Avenue, Sabo said. Then when COVID hit, he decided to stay on a bit longer and even volunteered for Tampa General Hospital’s employee care team.

But now it’s time for him to go.

“It’s hard to put into words all that Pastor Jack and his ministry have meant to my family and me,” said Ellen Kleinschmidt, who joined the congregation in 1996. “He’s walked with us through our everyday times, great times and every step of the way through our tough times.

“He’ll be greatly missed and fondly remembered as an out-of-the-ordinary man who, through prayer, fellowship, teaching, preaching and faith, made our lives better,” she added. “He not only ‘talks the talk’ but also ‘walks the walk’ and leads by example. He has been one great preacher, teacher and friend.”

While Palzer will miss his flock, he said he’s looking forward to “traveling [with] my wife, Judy; spending more time with [our] children and grandchildren; and taking a deep breath for what God has planned for us next.”

“I’m not sad at all,” he said. “I feel great. “I’ll miss the staff, our church leaders and members. They’ve done so much over the past 28 years. The hardest part of leaving is I love what I do, every aspect of ministry – shepherding, teaching, worshipping, the youth ministry and care ministry.

“My role has been to educate, inspire and equip others, and that’s what I’ve always tried to do,” Palzer said. “It’s all about proclaiming Jesus Christ to the world.”

In looking back, the pastor has actually done that and more. During his ministry he was instrumental in bringing Calvary Lutheran to where it is today. He’s left quite a legacy.

Through his leadership and support, the congregation brought about the purchase of the 25-acre parcel of land on which the church now sits; the moving and expansion of Community Cupboard, which feeds an average of 500 families a week; the creation of the Angel Attic thrift store to fund the cupboard; the introduction of community-wide events, like Truck or Treat, Fall Fest, Thanks for Giving, the Angel Tree, Vacation Bible School, Christmas in July for Mary & Martha House and more.

Over the next several months, a columbarium for members and the public will open on campus. Through a partnership with Plato Academy, a VPK for 3- and 4-year-old children is planned to open this fall; and the church is currently negotiating with Plato to build a charter school on site.

The church received a $60,000 donation to be matched by the congregation to pay for solar panels for its roof. Sabo said two-thirds of the matching funds have been received in just three weeks. Palzer is especially pleased with this because it will reduce energy expenses and make members good stewards of God’s gifts.

“Pastor Jack has been an inspired, inspiring and energized leader of this church since 1994,” said Cheryl Zemina, congregation president. “He likes to tell the story about what the community thought about the church when he first came here. It was known for the pies its women made and sold. Now we are known as the church that feeds people.

“We certainly will be grieving his loss,” she added. “But we know we’ll be okay because God brought him to us, and we look forward to meeting the next amazing pastor He’s already chosen for us.”