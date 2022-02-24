South Shore diamond action starts this week

By STEVE JACKSON

The major league professional ball players are still not on the diamonds for Spring training, but February means one thing to the sports aficionado in Florida: baseball.

As one more very brief winter comes and goes, sports seasons change. With the return of warmer weather, it’s time to go outside—whether to participate or to spectate. For five high schools here in the South Shore, that means “hit the diamond!” That diamond is for boys baseball as well as for girls softball. The official season burst open this week in the South Shore, full of energy and enthusiasm after days of preparation for a new season.

Five boys teams hit the field to open their 21-22 season Tuesday, Feb. 22. Meanwhile, five South Shore girls teams also open softball action this week.

Only one boys hardball squad posted a winning or above .500 won-lost record last season. That was the East Bay Indians with a 15-9 mark. Riverview broke even at 12-12 and the other three—Lennard, Sumner and Spoto—all left room for improvement in the upcoming 21-22 campaign.

The East Bay Indians, hoping to improve on a fine season, are playing in 6A Division 7 this season under Coach Cody Crouse. East Bay initiated its season at King High early this week. On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Indians make the short trip to the Spoto High diamond for a 7 p.m. game. Next week, East Bay hosts Sumner, March 1 at 7 p.m. Then the Indians travel to play Sickles in Tampa, March 3.

The Riverview Sharks had a dynamic team effort to go 12-12 last season. Riverview Coach Jason Smith is planning on his

second year to improve, but that will be tough because so many top players graduated. However, the Sharks are returning junior infielder and .397 hitter Farah Castillo and a top senior pitcher and first baseman, Nate Hook.

The Sharks tangled with Steinbrenner early this week on Boyette Road. On Feb. 23 Riverview trekked to play Sickles in Tampa. Then Lennard comes to Riverview Feb. 24 for a 7 p.m. neighborhood duel. Next week, the Sharks make a Tuesday evening visit to play Newsome in Lithia.

Lennard’s Victor Martinez is also in his second year as head coach, following several years as an assistant coach in Ruskin. Coach Martinez is looking to boost last year’s 9-13 mark. The 6A-D7 Longhorns opened on the road versus Jefferson, Feb. 22, and in Riverview, Thursday, Feb. 24. Home games are set for 7 p.m. against Spoto, March 1, and versus Blake, at 7 p.m. March 4.

Coach Kennedy Duran moved from Lennard to Sumner last season. The Stingrays’ debut season in baseball was not so hot record-wise. Sumner stumbled to a 3-15. Coach Duran struggled initially record-wise at Lennard years ago and is building toward the future at Sumner. That future could be now if the Stingrays can improve pitching and timely hitting.

The Stingrays opened Tuesday at home with Blake High. A home game with Durant at 7 p.m. follows on Feb. 24. Then it is on the road for Sumner next Tuesday to East Bay. Lennard comes to Sumner’s diamond, March 8 at 7 p.m.

The Spoto Spartans appear to struggle in most interscholastic high school sports. Boys baseball is no exception. Under Coach Mike Boyd, Spoto won two and lost 15 last year. Now, this year, 5A-D7 Spoto takes the diamond 0-0 like all other teams. That will start to change—one way or another—with five early games. First up on the schedule was Leto in Tampa, Feb. 22. Then East Bay comes to play the Spartans in Spoto, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. A March 1 game at Lennard is followed by two 7 p.m. home games. Armwood comes calling March 4, and Newsome visits March 8.

GIRLS OPEN SOFTBALL ACTION

Three of the five girls South Shore diamond representatives completed winning records last season. Sumner topped the 2020-2021 list at 14-7. The Riverview Sharks compiled 11 wins and six losses. Even Spoto broke the break-even mark at 10-9. Lennard had a so-so worksheet at 8-10 as did East Bay at 10-16.

For the 21-22 season, the girls open this week seeking to improve those previous records.

Led by Coach Autum Hernandez, Sumner hosted Chamberlain, Feb. 22. On Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., Sumner greets Blake. Then next week on March 1 the Stingrays visit Armwood.

The Riverview Sharks of Coach Paul Ullom start balls and strikes with two 7 p.m. home games this week. Newsome visited Feb. 22. The Hillsborough Terriers travel to Riverview for a Feb. 24 game. Next Tuesday, the Lady Wolves of Newsome host the Sharks in Lithia. Last year, Newsome won both games over Riverview.

Spoto hit the field under Coach Lauren Badie in Tampa, Feb. 22, for an encounter with Jefferson. The next day, the Spartan girls played at Brandon High. Spoto travels again March 1 to Lennard for a 7 p.m. game. The Spoto girls finally have their home debut versus Plant City, March 4 at 7 p.m.

East Bay Coach Glenn Rodriquez has a super busy first week. The girls opened at Wharton Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 25, the Spartans travel to Ocala for two games, one at 4 p.m. and the other sometime that evening, depending on who wins and loses the first tourney game. East Bay comes back home for a Feb. 26 tourney to face DeLand and then travels to Durant to play a Feb. 28 game. On March 3, East Bay will host Newsome for a 7 p.m. game.

Lennard’s girls, coached by Joshua Coronel, look to start improving last year’s record in a visit to Plant City for a 7 p.m. game, Feb. 24. The Horns open at Ruskin March 1 with Spoto.