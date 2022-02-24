Obituaries for the week of February 24, 2022

Zorka H. DeFreeuw

Zorka Helen (Voynovich) DeFreeuw, or “Z” as many knew her, of Sun City Center, Fla., and formerly of South Bend, Ind., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Feb. 13. She was 86. Z will be missed by her husband of 60 years, Ken; sons, Michael (Patti) and James (Diana); grandchildren, Meghan, Eric, Alex, Stephanie and Kelli; and great-grandchildren, Lily, Paige, Luke and Charlie.

She is now reunited with her infants, Kenneth and Kelley Sue; her parents, John and Helen Voynovich; and brothers, Peter, Michael and Steven Voynovich. Among others grieving her death are the store manager at Beall’s Outlet Store (We hope they will survive the impact from a drop in their sales.), and the casino where she enjoyed throwing away her kid’s inheritance.

Z was a stay home mom until her boys went to school. Then came Dec. 29, 1979 – a day that changed her life. That day she was named Senior Staff Assistant for the Notre Dame Athletic Department. This gave her the opportunities to tell every coach what she thought of their skills (or lack thereof!) and what to do to win more games. Many of the athletes, especially her beloved football players, became “sons” to “Mama Z,” as most called her. She retired in February 1998. A more passionate Notre Dame sports fan would be hard to find. Among her very last spoken words were “I hope Notre Dame does good this season. I think I would like this new coach.” That is saying a lot. Good luck Coach Freeman. She’s watching you.

A memorial mass will be held on March 1 at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center. A luncheon for friends and family will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Kings Point Clubhouse. Later this summer a Celebration of Z’s life will be held in South Bend. Z wanted her life celebrated, so we are asking that no black be worn to her memorials­­­ — be colorful, just like her. And if you have a Notre Dame shirt, please wear it! She would love that.

If you would like to celebrate Z and her life, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to LifePath Hospice, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL., 33573. The staff there took great care of the “elegant lady with the beautiful white hair,” as they called her.

John Joseph Caniff

John Joseph Caniff (Jack), age 82, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, shortly after saying his good-byes to his loving wife and family. Jack was born on Aug. 10, 1939, to John J. Caniff Sr. and Marion Black Caniff in Providence, R.I.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in the early 60’s and received a medal for excellent marksmanship and good conduct and appreciated the structure and organization skills that the military afforded him. Following his graduating college with a degree in accounting, he went on to a career working in finance.

He was an avid fan of Nascar and remained a devoted fan of Patriots football, even after moving away from the New England area. Since moving to Sun City Center over 15 years ago, Jack was a member of the Sun City Center Security Patrol, Team 32, for 10 years and thoroughly enjoyed the duties and service to the community in this way.

Jack was also a Christian and an active member of the East Bay Church of Christ in Sun City Center, Fla., for the last 15 years. He will not only be missed by his wife and family but by his friends and members of the East Bay Church of Christ congregation.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Caniff; his daughter, Deborah, and her husband, Galen Doscher; two grandchildren, Taegen and Nadya; as well as three step-children, Gary (Beth) Ruddell, Debbie (Steve) Huff and Lori Cauble; seven step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service for John (Jack) Caniff was held at the Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The burial immediately followed the service at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.