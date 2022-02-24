LOOSE ENDS

While handling my mother’s final affairs this past month, I began to see the need for me to create a new normal.

I was my mom’s primary caregiver the past three years, and although she would have wished it otherwise, in many ways her declining health and needs superseded my own well-being. This was something I refused to acknowledge when she was alive.

As my sisters and I went through her personal effects and belongings, and the place she called home was quickly emptied, I realized how transient this life is. Staring at the rooms now devoid of possessions, I was struck by the feeling of warmth I once felt had vanished. It no longer existed because Mom wasn’t there.

What made Mother special was the warmth inside her and how she made people feel. I was deeply touched by the outpouring of love and well wishes I received after she passed, by the way she connected with others in very small but significant ways.

A meaningful life’s not defined by the things we accumulate, how successful we are or how wealthy. It’s shaped by the relationships we have with God, ourselves and others. When we’re gone, those connections are the only thing we leave behind.

Mom’s death, while intensely painful and sad, put this in perspective and brought me closer than ever to my family, my spouse, and in some ways, even to you.

Here’s why.

When we begin to face our own mortality, all the things we once thought were important – jobs, status, the approval of others, possessions – mean little, if anything, compared to the impact we make on the lives of others. This realization may be depressing to some folks, but I find it surprisingly liberating.

My new normal then will be about making the small things count, embracing self-care and celebrating relationships. Just thinking about this brings me joy.

I’m so grateful for the blessings of family, friends and community acquaintances and for the role I can play through my work in making small differences in people’s lives. I am rich beyond measure in those ways, and those are the ways that truly matter.

My heartfelt thanks go out to everyone for your love and support through this difficult time.

Lois Kindle is a freelance writer and columnist for The Observer News. Contact her at lekindle@aol.com.