Follies fun returns to the stage after two-year pause

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Life Relationships — That’s the theme for a rollicking Follies 2022 on tap for Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, in the Kings Point Veterans Theater, Sun City Center. There is one show on Friday at 7 p.m. and two shows on Saturday — 1:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now ($14) at the Kings Point Box Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Reserved round tables or bleacher seating is available. BYOB and snacks if desired.

The first Follies ensemble production was in 1984 and quickly became a South Shore tradition. It not only attracts talented performers from SCC but from the surrounding communities who offer lots of variety. On the program is a comedian, soloists, duets, dance couples and groups, specialty acts and chorus groups—including The Sounds of Time from East Bay High School.

Diane LeFrancois, who stepped into the director role for Follies 2019 after serving as chorus choreographer for five years, is excited about this year’s extravaganza. “I have some big shoes to fill,” she says, reflecting on the leadership of Rose Ostrander who was director for 30 years before moving from SCC. But her theater background serves her well. She is a real trooper, somehow finding the time and energy to balance a full-time job at a Brandon pediatric dental practice with her love of theater. She has always been a member of local theater groups and for 12 years has served as instructor/choreographer for the SCC Jazzmatazz Dance Club (one of the Follies performing groups).

LeFrancois values the assistance of Linda Stone, assistant director, who has played a key role in these productions for 10 years. “Linda is amazing. She is great at details and makes my job easier. She has her hands full keeping me on my toes and managing the stage crew,” she said. Keith and Carlyn Postle are also valued key members of the Follies team. They have been involved since 1997, handling the sound system and ensuring the 100 or so cast members have what they need when they need it.

LeFrancois, Stone and the other Follies long-standing participants are delighted to welcome new people who have moved to the area and also some not-so-new residents. John Spencer is one of those. He has lived in SCC for some time but just stepped forward this year with encouragement from friends familiar with his talent. This year’s show is sure to please audiences of all ages.

The Follies is sponsored by Vesta Property Services, which manages the Kings Point amenities. “It’s amazing to see the talent level that is in our community. For the staff at Vesta, it’s a wonderful feeling to watch them return to the stage,” said Matt Permuth, Vesta’s Interim General Manager.

“The main thing is for all our performers and the audience to have a good time. That’s what it’s all about,” said LeFrancois.