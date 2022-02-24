Florida legislators agree on strawberry shortcake ‘state dessert’ designation, as amended

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Florida legislators this year, on both sides of the aisle, had a sweet tooth for naming a state dessert, and strawberry shortcake made the cut, set to join the list of 43 official state designations, including for tree (sabal palmetto palm), marine mammal (manatee), fruit (orange) and pie (key lime).

More specifically, and pending Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature to seal the deal, “strawberry shortcake with natural Florida dairy topping” is set to become the official state dessert, thanks to Senate Bill 1006 introduce by Sen. Danny Burgess (R-20) and House Bill 567 introduced by Rep. Lawrence McClure (R-58).

Both legislators represent Plant City, the world renowned “Winter Strawberry Capitol of the World.” It’s also the home of the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, where the Florida Strawberry Festival, launched in 1930 by the Plant City Lions Club, is set to open March 3 for its 11-day run.

The amendment to include “natural Florida dairy topping” came from Rep. Ralph E. Massullo, M.D. (R-34), who hails from Dover, just seven miles west of Plant City.

Both the House and Senate moved unanimously in January to bestow state honors on the biscuit-like cake, even as Rep. McClure argued that key lime pie would still have its due, as it has been the official state pie since 2006.

Ah, the loophole and a reminder that some things are not controversial, and some things can achieve healthy bipartisan support.

But then again, there was this. “A healthy dollop of whipped cream” is duly noted as a “whereas” item in the approved bill’s text, as it was in companion bills as originally introduced. Massullo, nevertheless, successfully moved for his “natural Florida dairy topping” amendment, reportedly saying it would be at the eater’s discretion and gives a nod both to Florida’s citrus and dairy industries.

When pressed by his peers about the exclusion of vegan options and that some folks are allergic to dairy, Massullo’s responses were paraphrased in a report by Florida Politics, that “recent studies show people might actually be allergic to a protein in dairy products, not the lactose itself” and that “the amendment was about Florida dairy but left open the possibility that you would construe milk to be vegan if it comes from a grass-fed cow.”

Well, maybe, not really, but that’s politics, as was the soft-shoe dance around the concerns of key lime afficionados who believe the state already had a favorite dessert with its 2006 state pie designation.

Florida moves on with recognition for both, growing its list of 43 state designations that, according to state legislation, include gem (moonstone), honey (Tupelo), soil (Myakka fine sand), animal (Florida panther), butterfly (Zebra Longwing), reptile (American alligator), saltwater reptile (Loggerhead Turtle) and beverage (“the juice obtained from mature oranges of the species Citrus sinensis and hybrids thereof”).

In naming an official state dessert, Florida joins six states that have done likewise (Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri and South Dakota), according to a staff analysis of HB 567. It notes as well that Texas designated a best pie in 2013 (pecan) and that Alabama named a best cake (lane) in 2016.

Supporting documentation for SB 1006 notes that more than 10,000 acres of strawberries are planted annually in the greater Plant City area, accounting for 75 percent of the nation’s winter strawberry crop. Moreover, approximately 200,000 shortcakes are served at the Florida Strawberry Festival, making it the festival’s signature dessert.

Strawberry shortcake is described as a dessert “consisting of a base of shortcake, which resembles a biscuit, with a touch of cake, a layer of sweet, sliced strawberries and a healthy dollop of whipped cream.” Noted also in the staff analysis is that in 2000, the “Guinness World Records” recognized Plant City as having the biggest strawberry shortcake in the world.

Also among the state’s official designations are those for song (“Old Folks at Home” aka “Suwanee River”), anthem (“Florida, Where the Sawgrass Meets the Sky”), shell (horse conch), stone (Agatized coral), wildflower (Coreopsis, also known as tickseed), play (“Cross and Sword”), freshwater fish (Florida largemouth bass), saltwater fish (Atlantic sailfish), saltwater mammal (porpoise, also commonly known as the dolphin), tortoise (gopher), horse (Florida Cracker Horse, or Marshtackie) and heritage cattle breed (Florida Cracker Cattle).

The 43 official state designations do not include one for state bird, which according to a list of 22 state symbols at MyFlorida.com is the mockingbird. The online list, while not noting a designation for wildflower, does include a symbol for state flower, the orange blossom.

The state motto is “In God We Trust” and the state seal, in state legislation, is described as being “the size of the American silver dollar, having in the center thereof a view of the sun’s rays over a highland in the distance, a sabal palmetto tree, a steamboat on water and an Indian female scattering flowers in the foreground, encircled by the words ‘Great Seal of the State of Florida: In God We Trust.’ ”

For a full list of state designations, visit https://bit.ly/3LNdsU0. Visit www.flsenate.gov and www.myfloridahouse.gov to track SB 1006 and HB 567, respectively.