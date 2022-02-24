CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

Now that we’ve determined that calendars are back in vogue after their uselessness during COVID lock-downs, here at the chamber we’re using them to help us keep track of upcoming events.

We hit 2022 running with our annual banquet and installation of our new board of directors. Want to know who the new board members are? Take a look at the chamber’s website. This is the link: https://www.southhillsboroughchamber.com/chamber-team/. We’ve already had our first board meeting, and we’re planning new initiatives that we’ll put on that calendar. I’ll keep you posted, so you can be involved.

I wanted to tell you a good calendar joke to kick things off, but when I googled “calendar Jokes,” I got nothing. Apparently, calendars are just not funny. So, let’s move on. The first event you need to put on your calendar is next Monday, Feb. 28. That’s the last day to return your entry forms for the Find Your Heart in South Hillsborough scavenger hunt. Haven’t started the search for cards around town yet? What are you waiting for? You’ll miss out on the chance to win some great prizes from businesses around the county!

Next calendar entry for you is Thursday, March 31. That’s the date the chamber’s annual Spring Expo returns to Sun City Center’s Community Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get some one-on-one time with our local businesses to find out what products and services they have to offer. Admission is free, but if you bring along a five dollar bill, you can get your caricature drawn. I’m not talking about those drawings that, for some reason, show you riding on a pig or trying to lasso a dolphin. These artists make you look good. We used them at our annual banquet, and everyone loved them, with no pigs nor dolphins in sight. We’ll give you the exact time our artists will be there as we get closer to one of our favorite events of the year!

And we’re looking at possible events for Easter or Mother’s’ Day. Our calendars are filling up, and we’re doing our best to fill up your calendars, too! This would be another good time for that calendar joke, but they’re still not funny. We here at the chamber look forward to seeing you throughout the year. Keep in mind, we will be hosting our Annual Golf Classic – date to be determined – and our Fall Business Expo is scheduled for Oct. 6. So, let’s stay in touch, and keep your calendars close!