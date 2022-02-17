Rhythmics gymnastics takes root in Riverview at Tampa Bay Rhythmics

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Evolved from a host of related disciplines, rhythmic gymnastics is taking root in south Hillsborough County with Tampa Bay Rhythmics in Riverview.

At a gym off Krycul Avenue, Tyana Marlowe and her team of coaches work with roughly 100 gymnasts, ages 3 through adult, who have taken the leap beyond artistic gymnastics and its focus on vault, uneven bars and balance beam routines.

None of these apparatuses are in the Krycul facility, replaced, instead, with the ribbons, rope, hoops, balls and clubs that put the “rhythmic” in floor routines. The sport combines the beauty, artistry and grace of ballet with the coordination and skill of hand apparatus training.

En route to opening Tampa Bay Rhythmics, Marlowe was a competitive gymnast herself, until in college she made the choice to coach and not compete.

As a youngster, “I was an artistic gymnast, and then I grew an inch and a half in less than a year, so all the bar settings didn’t fit me anymore and all the tumbling that I had learned was downgraded because I didn’t have the muscles anymore,” Marlowe said. “I just kind of stretched out.”

Introduced to rhythmic gymnastics and its focus on stretching, conditioning and hand apparatus training, Marlowe found her life’s calling, which led to a state championship and a career growing a business for local youth while coaching world-class athletes. She is one in a team of coaches working with Canadian competitive pair skater Vanessa James, now at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“I’m proud to have been working with her for the past five years, with her stretching and helping her to extend her legs,” Marlowe said.

Stretching is especially key in rhythmic gymnastics, which became an Olympic sport in 1984 and is slowly growing in popularity in the United States, with two gymnasts (the maximum allotted per country) qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Marlowe is committed to doing her part in building the sport in the United States, with highly trained coaches and students eager to excel through training and nine-level competitions sanctioned by U.S.A. Gymnastics.

Among them are Madeline Beiter, 14; Priscilla Marin, 14; Lillia Arias-Viega, 15; and Tara Beharic, 13, who in a break from Level 8 training last week spoke about the sport they love. Not present was Zaniah Dorn, 17, the studio’s sole Level 9 competitor.

Rhythmic gymnastics “pushes you to do what you wouldn’t imagine that you could do,” Arias-Viega said. “And you get to watch your friends grow, and you grow together.”

As a self-described “very competitive person,” Marin said she loves the challenge the sport presents. “I love to perform and put on a show for people,” she said. “It’s amazing to be able to express yourself through a sport.”

Beiter said she is drawn more to the “performance part” of rhythmic gymnastics. “The face and the dancing, that’s something that comes more easily, and then I can really push myself to get the wrists right,” Beiter said. “The reward for me, it’s not even about placing well. It’s knowing that I nailed it. That I nailed my routine.”

Issuing a similar sentiment, Beharic said she loves that as “another form of art,” everything in rhythmic gymnastics is done “with grace, but at the same time you’re being challenged.”

“You’re athletic, but you show how beautiful and elegant the sport is,” Beharic said. She agreed with her peers that the sport “helps you push and grow” and that it teaches you to overcome stress.

Along with her roles as former state champion, coach to world-class athletes and Tampa Bay Rhythmics owner, Marlowe serves as well as the Regional 6 National Administrative Committee Technical Representative for U.S.A. Gymnastics. Her region covers Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Her job is to help set the rules for a sport growing in recognition. Youngsters starting out in the lower levels focus on floor routines without apparatus, “just to learn proper body technique,” Marlowe said. The youngest age allowed to compete at U.S.A. Gymnastics competitions is age 6.

“The beauty and grace and the longevity, that’s what I love about this sport,” Marlowe said. “You can start later and go longer and all the routines are done to music on the floor.”

Training involves flexibility, strength and eye-hand coordination. “Some people are naturally flexible, and they have to develop their strength,” Marlowe said. “Some people have great eye-hand coordination and they have to develop flexibility and strength. And some people are both flexible and strong, but they need to develop their eye-hand coordination.”

Overall, “you learn rhythm, you learn dance and you learn sport,” Marlowe said. “And it’s not just about sport, it’s also about the life lessons you learn, including the commitment, dedication, time management and perseverance it takes to do a job well.”

Tampa Bay Rhythmics is at 6542 Krycyul Ave., Riverview. For more information, call: 813-741-2827. Visit: www.TampaBayRhythmics.com/.