Obituaries for the week of February 17, 2022

Barbara Dreyer Adelman

Barbara Dreyer Adelman passed away peacefully at Ashton Place Assisted Living in Sarasota on Feb. 5, 2022. She had only been there for four days after moving from Aston Gardens Inn at the Courtyards Assisted Living in Sun City Center, Fla. Prior to that she lived at Aston Gardens Independent Living, and before that she was in her own home on Nottingham Greens in Kings Point. She was 78 years old and had been living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) for the past four years.

Barbara was born in 1943 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to parents, Morris and Freda Dreyer. Her family had moved to Miami, Fla., and she met and married the love of her life, Harry Adelman, in 1963. They had 52 adventurous years together, traveling the world by air, ship and RV. Harry died suddenly of pancreatic cancer in 2015.

She is survived by three children, Lisa Stein (Joseph) of Maryland, David Valentine (Angela) of Florida and Benjamin Adelman (Jennifer) of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Rebecca and Anna Stein of Maryland and Hannah and Maxwell Adelman of North Carolina; and her brother, Nathaniel Dreyer (Pamela) of Texas. She also has many surviving nieces and nephews and multiple cousins. Barbara is predeceased by her sister, Toby Kazlow.

Barbara was a lifelong volunteer in schools, Girl Scouts and theaters. She loved the beach, enjoyed crafts, dancing, singing and, of course, traveling. She was incredibly active until the ALS progressed to the point of losing her mobility and independence. Barbara spent her days on her iPad with facebook, texting, email, YouTube and, even, online games. She maintained a positive outlook and always seemed to see the bright side of life. Barbara always encouraged her family to live their best lives and seek adventure.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ALS Association Tampa, Florida Chapter (www.als.org).

James Owen Sherrow

Jim passed peacefully in his home on Jan. 28, with his family at his bedside. He is from Beech Grove, Ind., where he married his childhood sweetheart and started their marriage of 59 years.

Jim served in the US Army prior to his career of 33 years as a Computer Operations Supervisor for Diamond Chain Co.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Rieman); two children, James (Angie) Sherrow and Gina (Brian) Croxford; a brother, Pastor Richard (Cathy) Sherrow; and four grandchildren, Emma, Zoe, Madison and Myles.

His Celebration of Life will take place in Indiana during his birthday month in July.

Dr. Richard Stillman Keister

Dr. Richard Stillman Keister passed away Jan. 31, 2022, at Life Path Hospice after a long illness. He was born Sept. 2, 1939, in Akron, Ohio,. to parents Prof. Don A and Laura Jane (Stillman) Keister. He graduated from Buchtel High School in 1957 and Miami University of Ohio in 1961. He received a Ph.D. from OSU in 1970. He retired from Computer Sciences Corporation in Dayton in 2001.

Richard spent much of his time in Sun City Center doing genealogy, playing cards and Bingo, playing the piano, singing Karaoke, reading and traveling. He was an avid “fan” of classical, country and popular dance music.

He is survived by his loving companion of many years, Cynthia Gifford, of Sun City Center, Fla., Albany, N.Y., and Milton, Vt. He also leaves two children from his first marriage, Beth Mitchell (James in spirit) and Nathan (Dana) Keister; five grandchildren, Haleigh and Joshua Mitchell, Ellawyn and Noah Keister, and Althea Williams. He also leaves step-children from his second marriage to Carol Eby, who preceded him in death, Amy (Duane) Campbell, Julia Reynolds (Ray) Pinckney, Cheryl (Gerald) Kondek, Christopher (Brenda) Eby and Mark (Barbara) Eby and 10 step-grandchildren, Parker and Payton Campbell, Steven and Jamie Reynolds, Corrie, Eliza, Kevin and Abigail Kondek, and Joshua and Amanda Eby. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Howe (Don) Steiger; niece, Katherine Howe (Craig); and nephew, Daniel Howe (in spirit).

Richard said he would welcome contributions to Classical WUSF/WSMR (4204 E. Fowler Ave, TVB100, Tampa, FL 33620-6970). Services will held at National Cremation and Burial Society of Ruskin, Fla., Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Roberta E. Benefield

A Celebration of Life for Roberta E. Benefield will be celebrated on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Wellspring Community Church at 705 9th Street S.E., Ruskin, Fla. Please join us to remember a wonderful mother, wife and friend.

Nina Jean Devereaux

Nina Jean Devereaux, lovingly known as “Jean,” passed away on Feb. 8, 2022, at Lifepath Hospice, Ruskin, Fla. She was born Jan. 30, 1934, to Howard Isom Baldwin and Virgie Elizabeth Baldwin (Mitchem) in Capels, W.Va. Jean is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Howard Baldwin Jr.; sister, Patricia Ann McKinney; and her husband, Marion “Ken” Devereaux.

Jean is survived by her son, Howard A. “Butch” “Alex” Christian (Debbie); daughter, Terrie L. Smith (Danny); granddaughters, Heather Johnson (Trevor) and Cynthia Clubb (Mike); and six great-grandchildren; plus nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jean owned and operated Jean’s Drive-In Restaurant in Bradshaw, West Virginia, and another called 460 Drive-In Restaurant in Bluefield, Virginia. At about 5′ tall, she kept the truckers in line and made friends with them and everyone she met. Jean left West Virginia and moved to Michigan, where she met her husband, Ken, at his mother’s donut shoppe. They were married in 1969. Jean was a floor manager at a car part manufacturer in Detroit, Michigan, from where she retired. Jean and Ken snowmobiled, traveled and shared an adventurous life together. They retired to Florida in 1986 and found good friends and neighbors at Chulavista Landings in Ruskin, Fla., in 1988. From there, they continued traveling, ballroom dancing, line dancing and more. Ken nicknamed Jean “Speedy” because she never sat still. Jean and Ken moved to Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility in 2014. After 45 years together, Ken passed away, but Jean continued to enjoy life doing all the facility activities and going on day trips wherever the bus would take them.

Being loved by her family and friends, we will miss her smiling face. Memorial service for immediate family is being held at Sarasota National Cemetery for interment with her husband, who was a WWII Veteran. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer’s Organization online at https://www.alz.org/.