Home Prep Sports Lennard hosts district wrestling Friday afternoon & evening
Prep Sports

Lennard hosts district wrestling Friday afternoon & evening

by theObserver

By STEVE JACKSON

The public is invited to attend all or some of the outstanding boys and girls District D7 wrestling tournament at Lennard High Friday, Feb. 18. A concession stand will be available.
Lennard is hosting seven other high schools in the tourney. Wrestling starts at 2:30 p.m. after weigh-ins at 1. Finals will follow that evening at 7 p.m. Lennard’s head wrestling coach is Pat Lavin, with assistance from Coach Young and Coach Buzbee.
Other 3A District 7 wrestling teams competing include Bloomingdale, Durant, Lakewood Ranch, Manatee, Newsone, Plant City and Riverview.
The Longhorns had three placers on the Hillsborough County matches last week, including Christian Stibich, Daegan Buzbee and Christopher Dinsdale.

Among the Lennard High wrestlers at this Friday’s District tourney are these three boys who won last week at the Hillsborough County meet. Left to right are Daegan Buzbee, 2nd Place at 145 lbs.; Christian Stibich, 1st Place at 113 lbs.; and Christopher Dinsdale, 4th Place at 106 lbs.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Sumner Basketball loses divisional playoff at home to...

Sumner lone South Shore surviver in boys hoops...

South Shore boys & girls continue hoop playoffs

Sumner Rolls into Playoffs

Sumner boys basketball closed out its season on...

South Shore girls basketball teams open post-season district...

Stingrays split the week

South Shore Boys Hoops ending tough season

East Bay, Riverview, Lennard girls prep for district...

Sumner stings South Shore rivals Spoto and East...

Follow by Email
Facebook