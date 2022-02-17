Lennard hosts district wrestling Friday afternoon & evening

By STEVE JACKSON

The public is invited to attend all or some of the outstanding boys and girls District D7 wrestling tournament at Lennard High Friday, Feb. 18. A concession stand will be available.

Lennard is hosting seven other high schools in the tourney. Wrestling starts at 2:30 p.m. after weigh-ins at 1. Finals will follow that evening at 7 p.m. Lennard’s head wrestling coach is Pat Lavin, with assistance from Coach Young and Coach Buzbee.

Other 3A District 7 wrestling teams competing include Bloomingdale, Durant, Lakewood Ranch, Manatee, Newsone, Plant City and Riverview.

The Longhorns had three placers on the Hillsborough County matches last week, including Christian Stibich, Daegan Buzbee and Christopher Dinsdale.