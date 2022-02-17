Couple’s Cozy Home in Ruskin a popular local Airbnb

By LOIS KINDLE

The pandemic and its subsequent reduction in labor force required many folks to reconsider their roles in the workforce. Such was the case for Caroline Blesson and her husband, Blesson Mannil, the former owners of My Butterfly House assisted living residence in Ruskin.

In 2018, the couple bought a four-bedroom, 2.5 bath home built in the 1960s and renovated it into a lovely place for seniors to receive the care they deserved while living in comfort.

By 2021, skilled and compassionate CNAs were in short supply, and My Butterfly Home needed six of them ‘round the clock’ to meet the high standard of care Blesson and Mannil required for their residents. It became increasingly hard to keep a full staff. In August, the couple decided to close the residence.

“Both of us had the idea to make the home an Airbnb,” Blesson said. “We didn’t want to sell it. It was in perfect condition and had its own charm.”

By September, what was formerly known as My Butterfly Home became the Cozy Home Airbnb.

“It was immediately booked for months,” Blesson said.

The amenities of the Cozy Home are many.

In addition to the four bedrooms and 2.5 baths, there’s a full-size kitchen, breakfast nook and full-size dining room; living room with large-screen, streaming TV; fireplace and ceiling fans, washer and dryer; free Wi-Fi access; walk-in shower and bathtub; central heat and air conditioning; water softener and reverse osmosis filter; dedicated workspace; security cameras on premise; free parking and a garden view from the 120-square-foot, screened-in, back porch. The building is completely wheelchair accessible.

Renters can book the entire house for days or weeks ahead, even longer. Rates are adjusted seasonally by Airbnb, and the present rent is $160 per day, plus 6% tourist tax, a one-time cleaning fee of $100. The use of a barbecue grill is available upon request.

Pets, partying and smoking are not permitted.

The Cozy Home is decorated by season and for holidays. “It’s the little details that make a big difference,” Blesson said.

Located at 207 College Ave. W, Ruskin, this Airbnb is conveniently located within short drives to Sarasota, Bradenton, and St. Petersburg beaches; the Sunshine Skyway Bridge; Tampa; and many area attractions and restaurants.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3HQSq4G and click on the photo of the cutting board with apples on it. To book a stay, call 727-481-9680.