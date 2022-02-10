South Bay Hospital general surgeon to kick off bariatric program

By LOIS KINDLE

South Bay Hospital is launching a new bariatrics program to help folks who are seriously overweight.

Dr. Kevin Seeras, a board-certified general surgeon whose specialty is minimally invasive and bariatric surgery, will direct the program.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Seeras to South Bay Hospital and have him roll out the hospital’s new bariatrics program,” said Sheldon Barr, South Bay’s CEO. “His passion for healthcare and his innovative, minimally invasive approach will have a great impact on this hospital and the community.”

Seeras recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Sun City Center about his background, qualifications, surgical experience and the bariatric patient journey. The osteopathic physician earned his medical degree from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2015 and completed his general surgery residency at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Detroit five years later.

This was followed by completion of a fellowship in advanced gastrointestinal, foregut and bariatric surgery, as well as complex, abdominal wall pathology at Stony Brook University in New York. At age 34, he’s already published in numerous peer reviewed journals and several book chapters.

Seeras is with HCA Florida South Shore Surgical Specialists, which currently is located at 1901 Haverford Ave., Suite 111, Sun City Center, in the same office suite as Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli. Patients are seen 8 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays.

Seeras said his office will soon be moved nearby to Suite 105 to offer patients additional office hours.

“I am excited to kick off this bariatric’s program at South Bay and help those in the community who have a need for it,” he said, noting what attracted him to his specialty was a passion for truly making a difference. “Bariatric surgery is one of the few things that actually extends someone’s life and permanently cures metabolic diseases.”

Seeras quickly points out to patients the bariatric program is a journey, a lifestyle change, and he’s here to guide them and be with them every step of the way.

“This weight-loss surgery program provides patients with a personalized nutritional plan, physical activity, emotional guidance and ongoing support,” he said. “It can help you achieve long-term weight loss and greatly reduce the risk of serious health issues associated with obesity. It will not only extend your life but also improve its quality.”

Barr agrees. “Obesity is a health issue that can lead to a shorter life and an increased risk of developing other illnesses,” she said. “By starting this new program, we now have the weight loss solutions and lifestyle options to help you on your path to a healthier life.”

In addition to bariatric surgery, Seeras performs general surgery for the gallbladder and biliary tract, colon, stomach, spleen, appendix, hiatal hernias and more. He said 95 percent of them are minimally invasive.

“This means there’s less risk of pneumonia, a faster recovery time and minimal narcotic use,” he said.

Bariatric surgery can benefit patients who have a BMI (body mass index) of more than 40 or those with BMIs of 35 to 40 with a comorbidity like high blood pressure or cholesterol, diabetes, osteoarthritis or sleep apnea.

Originally from Dorchester, England, Seeras grew up in Chicago before moving to Tampa to be closer to his parents who [are] moving soon to Lakewood Ranch.

In his spare time, the doctor enjoys water sports and keeps physically fit through a variety of activities, including group fitness classes.

“I like to practice the lifestyle I preach,” he said.

To learn more about the program or bariatric surgery, which is for patients with a BMI of 35 and over [and] a co-morbidity like osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type-2 diabetes or a BMI of 40 , visit www.SouthBayHospital.com.

To make an appointment with Dr. Seeras to learn more about the new bariatric program, call 813-662-6218.