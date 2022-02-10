Obituaries for the week of February 10, 2022

Rev. Rance L. Goad

Rev. Rance L. Goad went home to meet his Lord and Savior on Feb. 1, 2022. He was 92 years old.

He was born in Floyd County, Va. His beloved wife of 62 years of marriage, Nevlin V. Goad, passed away this past Sept. 26, 2021. He leaves behind his daughter, Catherine (David) Lyons, Sun City Center, Fla.; his son, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Goad, Sevierville, Tenn.; two granddaughters, Kimberly (Sol) Gamertsfelder, Stephanie Lyons (fiancé’, Noah Johnson); three great-grandchildren, Liam and Emersyn Gamertsfelder and Wrenleigh Johnson. He also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Mary Matherly and Martha Matherly. His three brothers, Lynwood, Conrad and Galon Matherly, have gone home to Glory. He retired from the United States Air Force, proudly serving his country for 20 years.

Rev. Rance Goad pastored churches in Texas, Ohio, Germany, and Florida, where he retired as pastor at Friendship Baptist Church in Sun City Center, Fla. He loved to play horseshoes and feed the squirrels at Sun Terrace Rehabilitation Center, where he lived and preached his last sermon on Jan. 23, 2022.

Calling hours will be at Friendship Baptist Church on Feb. 10, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 3.

Burial services will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation to Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund, 1511 El Rancho Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Clarence Czaia

Clarence, also known as CJ, Czaia, veteran and beloved father and grandfather, passed away Jan. 27, 2022, at SouthBay Hospital in Sun City, Fla.

CJ was born Clarence Joseph Czaia on Feb. 11, 1921, to Mary and John Czaia in Shakopee, Minn. As a young man, he joined the air force and bravely served as a radio operator and gunner doing 24 pacific theatre missions before becoming injured severely in World War II. He was able to recover and, after he returned home, went on to become the youngest mayor of his hometown of Shakopee, Minn.

In 1958 he married his wife Stella, and they were married for almost 60 Years until Stella’s death. They had two beautiful children together.

CJ went on to serve his country by joining the foreign service, and he and his family lived and traveled all over the world.

In his later years, CJ became an avid fan of the Rays baseball team and enjoyed and attended many games.

He is survived by his children, Christopher Czaia and Allison Gordon, and five grandchildren.

A memorial service and mass will be held on Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at Our lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission, located at 16650 US-301 in Wimauma.

Emma Jean Wright

Emma Jean Wright passed away at her home in Ruskin, Fla., on Feb. 3, 2022, at the age of 91, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her sisters Thelma Burleson and Louise May; her brothers, Herman Hudson, George Hudson, Harrell Hudson and John Hudson; her son, Allen Dale Owens; and her stepson, Herbert “Nick” Wright.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph M. Wright (Joe); her sister, Betty Sullivan; her daughter, Wanda Smith; her son, Marvin Owens, and his wife Darlene; her son, Michael Sheridan, and his wife Kimalyn; her son, Patrick Sheridan; her stepdaughter, Deborah Gunter; and her stepson Joseph Wright and his wife Margaret (Peggy). Emma Jean also has 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren,and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

Emma Jean was born in Eastman, Ga., to George and Maggie Hudson. She later moved to Tampa, Florida, where she worked at Ybor City’s Standard Cigar for 40 years, where she met and married the love of her life, Joe. Emma Jean and Joe retired to Ruskin, Fla., where they enjoyed fishing and being with friends and family for over 30 years.

Funeral services will be held Feb.9, 2022, at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL, 33610. Visitation will be at 11:30 a.m., with services beginning at noon.

Hal Leslie Cochrane

Mr. Hal Leslie Cochrane, age 61, of Morganton, Ga., passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Piedmont Mountain Side Hospital. He was born in Marietta, Ga., the son of the late William and Lois (White) Cochrane. Hal then lived in Riverview, Fla., where he played soccer and attended Brandon High School. He was a tool salesman most of his life and sold Mac Tools, Cornwell Tools, Lawson Products and Tiftco Products. They moved to Morganton, Ga., in 2020, He had been employed by Snap-on Tools in Murphy.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Tina Cochrane, of Morganton, Ga.; sons, Robert Cochrane and his wife Heather, of Florida; Austin Cochrane and his wife Nicole, of Florida; and, Edward Cochrane and his wife, who are stationed in Hawaii; grandchildren, Avary, Dawson, Hudson, Kayden and Kinsey; brothers and sisters, Larry Cochrane, Linda Craft, Greg Cochrane and Johnny Cochrane, all of Florida.

Services were held Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Payne officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., prior to the service.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences on line at www.moutainviewfuneralhome.com/.

Dr. Richard Stillman Keister

Dr. Richard Stillman Keister passed away Jan. 31, 2022, at Life Path Hospice after a long illness. He was born Sept. 2, 1939, in Akron, Ohio, to parents, Prof. Don A. and Laura Jane (Stillman) Keister. He graduated from Buchtel High School in 1957 and Miami University of Ohio in1961. He received a PhD from OSU in 1970. He retired from Computer Sciences Corporation in Dayton in 2001.

Richard spent much of his time in Sun City Center doing genealogy, playing cards and bingo, playing the piano, singing Karaoke, reading and traveling. He was an avid “fan” of classical, country and popular dance music.

He is survived by his loving companion of many years, Cynthia Gifford, of Sun City Center, Albany, N.Y., and Milton, Vt. He also leaves two children from his first marriage; Beth Mitchell (James in spirit) and Nathan (Dana) Keister, five grandchildren, Haleigh and Joshua Mitchell, Ellawyn and Noah Keister, and Althea Williams. He also leaves step-children from his second marriage to Carol Eby, who preceded him in death: Amy (Duane) Campbell, Julia Reynolds (Ray) Pinckney, Cheryl (Gerald) Kondek, Christopher (Brenda) Eby, and Mark (Barbara) Eby and 10 step-grandchildren, Parker and Payton Campbell, Steven and Jamie Reynolds, Corrie, Eliza, Kevin, and Abigail Kondek, and Joshua and Amanda Eby.

His body will be cremated. Richard said he would welcome contributions to Classical WUSF/WSMR (4204 E. Fowler Ave, TVB100, Tampa, FL 33620-6970). National Cremation and Burial Society of Ruskin, Fla., is handling all arrangements.

Charles Scaglione

Charles (Chuck) Scaglione, passed away on Nov. 6, 2021. His family would like to invite you to a service at Prince Of Peace in Sun City Center on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.