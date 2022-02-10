Home News Kudos to all of the SHCC annual award winners
News

Kudos to all of the SHCC annual award winners

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

Business members of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce recently recognized their own at the 50 Shades of Red Awards Luncheon.
Sponsored by Belz Law, Natural Stone Care, Glenna on the Go, and Seacret, the Lifestyle Co., the event took place Jan. 28 at the spacious Lake Wimauma Convention Center in Wimauma.

NADERE JOHNSON PHOTOS
Sun City Center Honorary Mayor Joe Zuniga introduces the 2022 South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce board members at the recent Fifty Shades of Red annual banquet at Lake Wimauma Convention Center.

“The annual banquet is an opportunity for people to be recognized for going the extra mile for the chamber last year and for us to say thanks,” said Connie Lesko, the chamber’s ambassador committee chairwoman. “It’s also a fun way for us to gather and celebrate each other and all of the chamber’s accomplishments.”
After opening remarks and ceremonies, the chamber recognized its annual award recipients.
Lesko presented two awards. Matt Urbanovsky, of Keller Williams Realty South Shore, was named Ambassador of the Year, and the Hearing Loss Association of America was awarded Nonprofit of the Year.
The Rev. Hal Jeffrey recognized Bubbaques BBQ in Sun City Center as Business of the Year and Matt Permuth, interim general manager of Vesta Property Services in Kings Point and founder of Helping Hands Seniors Florida, as Community Leader of the Year.
Lynne Conlan, the chamber’s executive director, gave Sarah Baez and Care Patrol of Bradenton, the New Member of the Year Award.

Matt Permuth, founder of Helping Hands Seniors South Shore, was both surprised and humbled to be named the South Hillsborough Chamber’s 2021 Community Leader of the Year by the Rev. Hal Jeffrey.

And emcee Jeffrey, who has won an award every year for the past five years and said he no longer needed to be recognized, was humorously given the Non-Award Award for his longtime support and faithful service to the chamber.
After the luncheon, catered by Wimauma Convention Center, outgoing remarks were made by the chamber’s 2021 board chairman, Chris Brown; incoming remarks by 2022 chairman, Kyle Belz, of Belz Law; and executive director remarks by Conlan.

Eloise Schwarz, right, of the Hearing Loss Association of America Sun City Center Chapter, was surprised and delighted when the charity organization she represents was named the South Hillsborough Chamber’s 2021 Nonprofit of the Year. With her is presenter Connie Lesko.

In between, Sun City Center Honorary Mayor Joe Zuniga swore in officers for the 2022 board, including Matt Urbanovsky and Cadence Bank’s Jackie McDaniel as its new members. The returning members of the board are Permuth, Belz and Brown; Nick Lanese, of Lanese + Associates; Georgana Collins, of Hanson Services; Yaima Serrano, of Hillsborough Community College South Shore; and Michelle Harvey, of South Bay Hospital.
Conlan said she was so proud of the chamber board and its accomplishments in 2021, which included the rebranding the Sun City Center Chamber to the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, which expanded its footprint and member reach within the county.
She recognized outgoing board members Brad Herrimans, of Suncoast Community Health Centers, and Glenna Tanner, of Glenna on the Go, and thanked the chamber’s volunteers, ambassadors, banquet sponsors and the Lake Wimauma Convention Center. A moment of silence was held in memory of former volunteer Barbara Kindle, who passed away Jan.19.
Finally, Conlan gave a special thank you to Hillsborough County Community Affairs Liaison Gema Alvare for her tireless work in keeping the chamber and its members safe throughout the pandemic.
“We’re looking forward to out next board meeting, where we will lay out our strategic plan for 2022 and getting back to what we’re known for — hosting events and expos, supporting our member businesses and adding new ones.”

Matt Urbanovsky is all smiles as he appears with Connie Lesko after she presented him with the the South Hillsborough Chamber’s 2021 Ambassador of the Year Award.

Lynne Conlan, executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, poses with prize winner Joe Zuniga, honorary mayor of Sun City Center, at Fifty Shades of Red annual awards banquet Jan. 28.

The Rev. Hal Jeffrey congratulates Tarek Kazbour, of Bubbaque’s BBQ, who accepted the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Business of the Year Award on behalf of the restaurant Jan. 28

Members of the 2022 South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors gather for a group photo at the Fifty Shades of Red awards banquet. Seated, from left, are Chris Brown, Kyle Belz and Lynne Conlan. Standing are Rick Lanese, Jackie McDaniel, Matt Urbanovsky, Yaima Serrano and Michelle Harvey. Missing are Georgana Collins and Matt Permuth.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Junior golfer swings hard with ‘short game’ passion

South Bay Hospital general surgeon to kick off...

Florida State Fair set for 12-day run and...

Bernhardt returns to East Bay Winternationals victory lane

Hillsborough asks for school grades relief as pandemic...

East Bay High students to perform in A...

Shields Middle School educator named Hillsborough’s Ida S....

Mobile Memory Research Suite returns to Sun City...

‘Nightmare of an intersection at Symmes and East...

Waves of coronavirus pandemic keep hospital workers on...

Follow by Email
Facebook