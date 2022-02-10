Kudos to all of the SHCC annual award winners

By LOIS KINDLE

Business members of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce recently recognized their own at the 50 Shades of Red Awards Luncheon.

Sponsored by Belz Law, Natural Stone Care, Glenna on the Go, and Seacret, the Lifestyle Co., the event took place Jan. 28 at the spacious Lake Wimauma Convention Center in Wimauma.

“The annual banquet is an opportunity for people to be recognized for going the extra mile for the chamber last year and for us to say thanks,” said Connie Lesko, the chamber’s ambassador committee chairwoman. “It’s also a fun way for us to gather and celebrate each other and all of the chamber’s accomplishments.”

After opening remarks and ceremonies, the chamber recognized its annual award recipients.

Lesko presented two awards. Matt Urbanovsky, of Keller Williams Realty South Shore, was named Ambassador of the Year, and the Hearing Loss Association of America was awarded Nonprofit of the Year.

The Rev. Hal Jeffrey recognized Bubbaques BBQ in Sun City Center as Business of the Year and Matt Permuth, interim general manager of Vesta Property Services in Kings Point and founder of Helping Hands Seniors Florida, as Community Leader of the Year.

Lynne Conlan, the chamber’s executive director, gave Sarah Baez and Care Patrol of Bradenton, the New Member of the Year Award.

And emcee Jeffrey, who has won an award every year for the past five years and said he no longer needed to be recognized, was humorously given the Non-Award Award for his longtime support and faithful service to the chamber.

After the luncheon, catered by Wimauma Convention Center, outgoing remarks were made by the chamber’s 2021 board chairman, Chris Brown; incoming remarks by 2022 chairman, Kyle Belz, of Belz Law; and executive director remarks by Conlan.

In between, Sun City Center Honorary Mayor Joe Zuniga swore in officers for the 2022 board, including Matt Urbanovsky and Cadence Bank’s Jackie McDaniel as its new members. The returning members of the board are Permuth, Belz and Brown; Nick Lanese, of Lanese + Associates; Georgana Collins, of Hanson Services; Yaima Serrano, of Hillsborough Community College South Shore; and Michelle Harvey, of South Bay Hospital.

Conlan said she was so proud of the chamber board and its accomplishments in 2021, which included the rebranding the Sun City Center Chamber to the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, which expanded its footprint and member reach within the county.

She recognized outgoing board members Brad Herrimans, of Suncoast Community Health Centers, and Glenna Tanner, of Glenna on the Go, and thanked the chamber’s volunteers, ambassadors, banquet sponsors and the Lake Wimauma Convention Center. A moment of silence was held in memory of former volunteer Barbara Kindle, who passed away Jan.19.

Finally, Conlan gave a special thank you to Hillsborough County Community Affairs Liaison Gema Alvare for her tireless work in keeping the chamber and its members safe throughout the pandemic.

“We’re looking forward to out next board meeting, where we will lay out our strategic plan for 2022 and getting back to what we’re known for — hosting events and expos, supporting our member businesses and adding new ones.”