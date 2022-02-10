CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

I’m stealing a quote from fellow chamber executive Anissa Starnes: “Don’t set yourself on fire to keep others warm.”

Good point. She’s talking about burnout. So, what exactly is burnout? It’s the emotional, physical or mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. You know it’s there when you feel overwhelmed, drained and unable to meet demands in your life. If every day seems like a bad day, and you sometime feel like you can’t breathe, you need to reassess.

What can cause burnout? It’s caused by having little or no control over our schedules at home or at work or being forced to accomplish x, y and z all in a day, no matter what. And this is one that surprised me: lack of recognition or reward for what we do. And one we do all the time: saying “yes“ when we should say “no.” Because, of course, we are people pleasers.

So how can we avoid burnout? We need to unplug each day -just for a little while: 5, 10, 15 minutes. Go for a walk, close your eyes, read a newspaper or a book. Even visiting Facebook is helpful. But the experts recommend something I cannot do.

They say you should pick a time of day to return all your emails and phone calls. I used to have a client who would only answer phone messages and emails from 1 to 2 p.m. each day. It was good for him but not for any of us waiting for an answer to our questions. So, I’ll skip that. Although I do need to realize that every time I hear the ding of a new email or see the voice mail red light pop up on the phone, I do not have to answer immediately…but I’m not making you wait for my response until 1 p.m.

And don’t be afraid to ask for what you need — a day off, more resources, support. And take a meeting free day at work or a chore free day at home once in a while. It can be a deal changer to clear your head and recharge your energy.

And the chamber can help give you a fun break during the day. Join the chamber’s Find Your Heart in South Hillsborough scavenger hunt. Stop by the chamber to get your entry form. Then track down the playing cards on the businesses around town. It’s fun without a lot of thinking involved – we’ll give you all the business addresses to help you on your way to possibly winning the grand prize. The scavenger hunt started Monday, so what are you waiting for?

And finally, my favorite words of advice to avoid burnout came from my father who was fond of saying: “Don’t sweat the small stuff.” Just give the above list of tips a try. I want you burnout- free throughout 2022.