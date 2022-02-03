Waves of coronavirus pandemic keep hospital workers on their guard

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Six months into his job as chief medical officer at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview and well into the third significant wave of the corona virus pandemic, Dr. Christopher E. Bucciarelli stepped back to reflect on the lessons learned as the novel virus continues to reinvent itself.

“We are seeing a slight trend downward, yet by no means are any of us putting our guard down and saying this is over,” Bucciarelli said, in a Jan. 26 interview about the number of cases overall in BayCare Health System hospitals serving the Tampa Bay area. “Mid-January was the peak across the system.”

Vigilance is a safe and necessary play in the world of coronavirus, in which updated reports of an omicron subvariant stand as a stark reminder that the virus, or any virus for that matter, has one defining aim — to stay alive.

In all, there have been four variants of interest and four variants of concern since the coronavirus first unfolded in 2019, causing the first stay-at-home lockdowns in the United States to hit two years ago this month. Since then, it’s been a ride of unsettling announcements and divisive responses, as concerns of the politicization of a public health crisis continue to fuel debates in news and social media channels.

In the meantime, nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers have a different set of pandemic factors to contend with. Regardless of their respective viewpoints or concerns, their job is to give medical care and attention to people who need emergency or ongoing treatment for coronavirus symptoms.

“We’re here to serve our community,” Bucciarelli said. And with every wave of the coronavirus, he added, “we’re learning as much as we can to be prepared for the next wave.”

According to Bucciarelli, the delta variant last summer hit hard, causing St. Joseph’s administrators and healthcare workers to reimagine the unimaginable.

On a dime, for example, St. Joseph’s staff “created more [intensive care unit] beds than we ever could have imagined,” Bucciarelli said. “Now we’re full, but not to the extent that we were when we needed to mobilize and make 30 ICU beds available immediately.”

According to St. Joseph’s numbers, at the peak last summer with the delta wave, more than 100 patients were admitted at one time. With omicron, the peak hit 65 patients, a number that dropped recently to about 50.

Moreover, about 80 percent of the patients with COVID who are on ventilators are not vaccinated. In contrast, 10 to 15 percent of patients with COVID on ventilators are vaccinated, a number that drops to less than 5 percent if the patients are both vaccinated and boosted.

“This is very conclusive evidence that people who were vaccinated versus unvaccinated were much less likely to be admitted to the hospital,” Bucciareli said, “and even if they were admitted, they had a much less severe course of the illness.”

Overall, 73 percent of Florida’s population age 5 or greater had been vaccinated as of Jan. 27, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). According to an updated New York Times report, based on statistics from federal, state and local sources, 61 percent of Hillsborough County residents were fully vaccinated. The Jan. 31 update showed as well that the numbers were higher for ages 12 and up (70 percent) and for ages 65 and up (89 percent). The “very high” test positivity rate clocked in at 30 percent, based on the latest 14-day average, while the number of hospitalizations rose 43 percent. Twenty-nine deaths were reported for the prior two-week period.

In a nutshell, omicron has proven to be more infective but less deadly, Bucciarelli said, noting that while there has been “a definite increase in emergency visits for symptoms in general, hospital admissions have declined.”

As the counting and reporting continue, hospital workers are remaining ever-vigilant, Bucciarelli said, leaning on lessons learned and each other as a hospital family to make it through what he calls “a once-in-a-lifetime” challenge.

“Learning true disaster management, you can read a million books over and over again, but until you’re in the thick of it, there’s a different set of lessons learned,” Bucciarelli said. “It is a marathon and there can be a next wave. We need to prepare for that.”

Meanwhile, protocols are in place to address the virus spread.

“Especially, get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already,” Bucciarelli said. “Mask up, do your social distancing, avoid crowds or indoor spaces and [use] good hand-washing and hygiene practices; it’s not going to hurt.”

In case of exposure, Buccirelli said he definitely recommends getting tested and quarantining, especially since “you don’t know who’s following the rules or not, and that’s why it’s so challenging to determine how long you should quarantine.”

If pressed, he stands by the traditional 10-day quarantine and notes a seven-day mark “is a necessity, because that’s when the transmissibility decreases significantly.” Overall, “it depends on exposure and your exposure to other people,” Bucciarelli said. “If you’re out around vulnerable people, especially, I would defer on the side of caution. It’s not just for you; it’s for your community and for your family.”

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, at 6901 Simmons Loop, is online at www.BayCare.org/. Call: 813-302-8000.