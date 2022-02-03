By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner boys basketball closed out its season on a high note with two wins, a 67-55 victory over Hillsborough and a 68-59 win over Robinson.

The Stingrays opened the week with a home victory against Hillsborough on Tuesday, Jan. 25. It was the very first senior night for Sumner, honoring three seniors, Tyrell Williams, Christian Henley and Gerrald Morris, in front of their home crowd. Williams has been a leader for the Stingrays over his two-year career as a starter, pushing the Stingrays to two successful seasons to open the Sumner High School boys basketball program, and Henley has been a big presence at center, blocking shots and being a scoring presence in the lane. The Stingrays, with a record of 12-7, improved from their last season’s 11-9 finish, largely because of their experience and the infusion of a very capable freshman, Caleb Williams, and senior transfer, Gerrald Morris. The Stingrays sprinted out to an 18-13 first quarter lead against Hillsborough. The Terriers, holders of a 14-9 regular season record, showed their scrappiness and pulled to within three points at 28-25 late in the second quarter. The Stingrays pulled away in the fourth quarter, building a 12-point lead with just under six minutes to play on the way to their 67-55 victory. Caleb Williams led all Stingrays with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Tyrell Williams added 11 to cap off his senior night.

Sumner followed up the win over Hillsborough by traveling to Robinson on Friday and defeating the Knights. The Stingrays opened up a 43-24 halftime lead. Robinson countered by winning the third quarter 25-6, but the Stingrays would win the final quarter 19-10 to put away any Robinson threat and end the week on a winning note.

Sumner HS will play two games next week as a tune-up to the playoffs, the first game on Tuesday, Feb. 1st, against Freedom HS. The game will be played before the next edition goes to print. The Stingrays will play Blake HS at home on Thursday, Feb. 3rd, at home. The playoff schedule should be announced the first week of February.