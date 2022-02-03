Shields Middle School educator named Hillsborough’s Ida S. Baker Diversity Educator of the Year

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

With platitudes pouring in, it stands to reason that Benigno Lopez, success coach and science teacher at Beth Shields Middle School in Sun City Center, is well-deserving of his recognition as the 2022 Ida S. Baker Diversity Educator of the Year in Hillsborough County.

As for the children he teaches and guides, no better assessment could follow than that of a student named Jaylie, who offered her views in a video captured in a Shields’ classroom, as Lopez learned of his recognition.

“He really deserves it a lot,” Jaylie said. “A lot,” she added for emphasis. “He helps me a lot. He’s helped me know that school education is awesome. He’s really an awesome teacher.”

But it’s not only for his work with students in the classroom that Lopez received his award, named in memory of Ida S. Baker, Lee County’s first black female high school principal and the first African American to serve as deputy superintendent in the Florida Department of Education. Lopez was recognized as well for his work in the community, and especially so with his care, concern and volunteer outreach efforts for migrant farm workers and their families.

“Mr. Lopez does so much for not only our school but also for our community,” said Deanna Fisher, principal of Shields Middle School, upon learning of Lopez’ selection out of the thousands of eligible educators districtwide.

As an overcrowded facility in fast-growing south Hillsborough County, the 1,850-student Shields Middle School receives students from Cypress Creek, Ruskin and Wimauma elementary schools and from Reddick Elementary in Wimauma. As a Title 1 school feeding into Lennard High School in Ruskin, roughly nine in 10 Shields’ students come from families with economic disadvantages. The student population is largely Hispanic (58 percent), followed by Black (23 percent), white (13 percent) and other (6 percent).

“We have a lot of children from migrant families at Shields,” Lopez said. “We are dealing with families that have a lot of pressing issues.”

Upon getting hired at Shields, Lopez said he “fell in love with the communities of Ruskin and Wimauma” and “how resilient and humble these families are in light of the challenges they face.” One cold winter evening comes to mind, he said, when he learned that students are sleeping on floors, three to four families in one mobile home.

“It was just heart-wrenching,” Lopez said, in recounting the aid given. “But beyond that you see the fight. You don’t see them complaining. You see the passion they have to survive and dream.”

A case in point is Richard Canales, the Hillsborough County school district’s first graduate of 2020, who, dressed in his graduation cap and gown, received his high school diploma from his hospice bed, with Lennard High School Principal Denise Savino and Addison Davis, superintendent of schools, robed and in attendance. Canales received his diploma March 25, 2020, and died two days later, just two days shy of his 19th birthday.

Lopez helped bring about that unusual high school graduation, having watched Canales battle cancer for two years. Lopez said he met Canales through his mother, while he worked with her in a feeding line to help the hungry in Wimauma.

“His dream was to graduate,” Lopez said. “He would be the first one in his family, all the way from Mexico, to graduate. No one had gotten past the fourth grade. Richard told me, ‘If I can do this, then I can bring hope to my family and to my siblings.”

It’s a case in point for defining Lopez’ driving mission as an educator. He said he knows firsthand what it means and what it takes for his students to hope, dream and overcome challenges. As a Latino raised by a single mom with five children in Philadelphia, Lopez said he was the first in his family to graduate from high school, serving as an example of success for his sisters and brothers, who in turn have notable achievements of their own.

“Look at the sheer number of Hispanics in education,” Lopez said. “They get to see someone just like them, who has a back story just like their back story, who got out and succeeded. We stand as mirrors, as individuals they can see themselves in.”

As a success coach, Lopez said his job also is to give families the opportunities and bridges they need to keep alive the dreams they have for their children. “A lot of times the stigma is that parents are disinterested,” Lopez said. “And that’s not the case. They work hard in the fields, and they come to me in their work clothes, humble. It gives me an opportunity to treat them with respect. I let the parents know the sacrifices they make are documented and that the dreams they have for their children, through education and working through life together, we can keep them alive.”