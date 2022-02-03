Obituaries for the week of January 27, 2022

Susan Isabelle Swift

Susan Isabelle (Kish) Swift, 84, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2022, with family at her side.

Susan was born on Aug. 6, 1937, in Erie, Pa., to the late Margaret (Getty) Kish and Raymond Kish. Her childhood days were spent with her siblings, Agnes “Bunny” Grucza, Raymond Kish and Alvah Kish. Soon after her graduation from East High School in 1955, she enlisted in the United States Air Force.

She was first stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois in January of 1956, participating in personnel training school. Not long after enlisting, Susan met the love of her life, Raymond “Bud” Swift Sr. They were married on June 1,1956, and celebrated 65 adventure-filled years of marriage together.

Soon after Susan and Raymond were married, they settled in Milford, Conn. Their first adventure involved welcoming their children, Raymond, Billy, Timmy, Susan and Bobby in quick succession. In addition to a busy life raising five children, Susan was involved in leadership roles in the Milford Police Wives Association and the Kay Avenue PTA. When her children were older and in school, she was a manager at the Stop and Shop grocery store in Milford, Conn., and then Stratford, Conn., for many years. In addition, the Swift family has many special memories from their time camping together, with their favorite location for family fun being the Macedonia State Park when the children were little. When the children were older, several summers were spent at Bethany Beach, Del.

Beginning in 1984, Raymond and Susan wintered in St. Petersburg, Fla., and spent summers in Connecticut. In 1990, Raymond and Susan relocated to Sun City Center, Fla., where their adventures continued. Susan was very engaged in the Sun City Center Community, participating in several clubs (Bunka embroidery, card making, beading, ceramics) and volunteer positions (Sun City Center Welcome Center, Hospice), and, of course, bingo and card games with friends. The move to Florida’s year-round warm weather expanded their camping capers in length and distance. They spent decades planning and carrying out cross country excursions in one of their many motor homes. Traveling the countryside of North America was a favored pastime. Their travels took them from the very east of Maine, to the California Pacific; From Canada to the Panama Canal. Their most cherished memories include driving onto backroads in the Dakotas to see buffalo, then waiting for them to graze closer and closer until their car was completely surrounded. They walked all around Devil’s Tower in Wyoming together and had a snowball fight in July at Bryce Canyon, Utah. In addition to their excursions with one another, Raymond and Susan shared many of their cross-country adventures in the role of Gram and Pop, having their dearly loved grandchildren join them.

Susan is survived by her husband Raymond and her children, Raymond Jr., (Carole), William (Arline), Susan (Timothy) Farrell and Robert (Lisa). She is predeceased by her beloved son Timothy; her grandson, Patrick Farrell; her sister Bunny; and sisters–in-law and brothers-in-law, Richard Grucza, Jim and Delores Draghi, and Maryann Kish. She is also survived by her brothers, Raymond (Linda) Kish, Alvah (Terri) Kish and many, many nieces and nephews. Susan is also survived by her grandchildren, Raymond Swift III, Andretta Swift, Richard Swift, Jocelyn Harjes, Chelsea Swift, Rebecca Hubbert, Sean Farrell, Brieonna Swift, Chase Swift and Paige Swift. She also is survived by great-grandchildren, Parker Ross, William and Rosalie Harjes, and Richard and Emma Swift.

A memorial celebration of life for Susan will be held in Milford, Conn., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to any of the following organizations in Susan’s memory:

Lustgarten Foundations for Pancreatic Cancer Research, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com/locations/ruskin for the Swift family.

Wilma J. Wood

With great sadness we announce the passing of Wilma J. Wood, our beloved Mom, Nana and Great-Grandma. Wilma died peacefully on the evening of Jan. 21, 2022, at South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center, Fla.

Wilma was born on Feb. 16, 1924, the youngest of four daughters of Thomas and Elizabeth Dunn of Pittsburgh, Pa. She spent her youth, teen years and the first part of her adult life in Pittsburgh, where she met the man who would become her lifetime partner, Ray Allen “Woody” Wood. She and Woody were married on Nov. 10, 1951. They had two children, Wendy and Robert. In 1965 the family moved from Pittsburgh to Virginia Beach, Va. Wendy and Robert both married and made her the world’s best Nana/Grandma with the blessing of three grandchildren – David (Kelsey), Jordan (Nikki), and Jennifer (Derek), and two great-grandchildren, Deandra and Jerome.

In 1990 she and Woody moved from Virginia Beach to Ruskin, Fla. In Ruskin, she was active with the Elks, Moose, VFW Auxiliary and, most of all, her beloved Ruskin Women’s Club. Following Woody’s death, she moved to Sun City Center. Wilma will be remembered for her dry wit, selfless demeanor and her million kilowatt smile that would light up any room.

Wilma was preceded in death by all her sisters; her husband Ray; and, sadly, her son Robert and daughter-in-law, Pamela. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Svajda; son-in-law, Dave; her three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Celebration of Wilma’s life will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Elk’s lodge on US 41 in Ruskin. Wilma requested that instead of sending flowers that will soon be gone, to please donate to the First Ladies Farm and Sanctuary in Riverview, Fla., to help fund their “Senior Cats for Senior Laps” program. This is where she found her cherished lap cuddling companion cat, Molly.

Wilma and Ray’s remains will be scattered along the sea shore near Cape Hatteras Lighthouse at their favorite fishing spot in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Barbara P. Kindle

Barbara Partington Kindle, 90, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away peacefully Jan. 19, 2022, at the LifePath Hospice House in Ruskin, Fla.

Born in Fall River, Mass., she was the daughter of James F. Partington and Nellie A. Demkow. She was preceded in death in 2003 by Jack C. Kindle, her husband of 53 years, and son, Jack C. Kindle II, in 1972.

Barbara is survived by her brother, James F. Partington Jr. and sister, Janice Gragg; daughters, Lois Kindle, of Sun City Center, Fla., Elizabeth Grogan, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Charlotte Murphy, of Orlando, Fla.; daughter in-law, Lynn Kessel, and son-in-law, Allan Grogan; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, all of whom adored her.

The most important things in Barbara’s life were her deep spiritual faith in God and her family. She was a stay-at-home mom most of her life, a talented artist and avid ballroom dancer. She was also a hospital and chamber of commerce volunteer.

She was beloved by all who knew her.

Barbara’s celebration will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the LifePath Sun City Center Hospice House, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573.

Gloria and Betty Rodzielowicz

Lion Gloria Rodzielowicz passed away on Jan. 10, 2022, at South Bay Hospital after battling pneumonia for five weeks. Her mother, Lion Betty Rodzielowicz, passed away on Jan. 17, 2022, at Palm Gardens, after a long illness, concluding with COVID. They were both born in Paterson, N.J.

Gloria and her mom were residents of Kings Point, after moving here from Toms River, N.J., in 2012. Gloria and mom (as everyone knew Betty), were the best of friends and were together constantly, until mom got sick. When COVID hit and mom was in a nursing facility, Gloria worked tirelessly advocating for mom and other nursing care patients to have their families visit. Gloria was the first family member to visit during COVID at Palm Gardens, leading the way for other families to be able to visit their loved ones. Gloria and mom were both dedicated Lions.

Gloria ,who was the daughter of the late Betty and Walter Rodzielowicz, was born on Sept. 3, 1949. Mom was born on Sept. 14, 1927. Before moving to Sun City Center, Gloria was a retired teacher of the visually impaired, employed by the New Jersey Department of Human Services/New Jersey Commission for the Blind. She was a highly respected educator who made a positive impact upon the lives of both her colleagues and students. In addition, Gloria was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and the Health Ministry of her church. Mom was very active in her community prior to becoming a Lion.

There are no immediate survivors other than Billie, Gloria’s guide dog, who has already been placed with a loving family. Gloria and mom’s friends wish to thank everyone for their caring and help with Gloria and mom. In their memory, donations may be made to the Sun City Center Lions Foundation, Inc., P. O. Box 5684, Sun City Center, FL 33571-5684.

“Mom was a mom to all who knew her. She and Gloria had a special bond that could not be broken by either time, space and, even, in death. They are together, finally resting with each other as they ascend with the angels.” May their star shine bright above! They will both be missed so much.

A mass will be held for Gloria and Mom at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 702 Valley Forge Boulevard, Sun City Center, on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.

Donna Jeanne Greenaway

Donna Jeanne Greenaway passed away peacefully at home in Sun City, Fla., on Jan. 1, 2022. Donna was born Oct. 22, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Lenore Bean Miltner and Robert Miltner.

Donna grew up in Strongsville, Ohio, and was the head majorette of Strongsville High School. She graduated from Bowling Green University in Ohio with a bachelor’s degree in education, and was a member of the teaching sorority Alpha Delta Kappa.

Donna met the love of her life on a blind date in 1964. She and William Spencer Greenaway were married at St. Adalbert Catholic Church, Berea, Ohio, June 19, 1965. They were married for 56 years before his death, July 8, 2021.

Donna taught first grade for 10 years in Berea, Ohio, and 1st and 2nd grade for the remainder of her career in the Olmsted Falls City Schools in Olmsted Falls, Ohio, before moving to Sun City Center, Fla., to be near her parents.

She was beloved as a teacher and a friend.

They had many of Donna’s family members, cousins, aunts and uncles from her father’s side in Florida and enjoyed fun holidays and family time with them over the years.

Donna and Bill loved to dance, dine and enjoy a cocktail on occasion with many friends at the Caloosa Country Club and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Donna left footprints of kindness and love, courage and compassion, humor and inspiration, joy and faith wherever she went and will be greatly missed.

Donna will be laid to rest with her husband Bill in her hometown of Strongsville, Ohio.

Capt. Arnold C. Larson

Capt. Arnold C. (“Jake”) Larson U.S.A.F. (ret.), died Dec. 29, 2021, age 87.

Cause of death was Temporal Disenfranchisement. He was born in Washington, D.C. His parents, hearing of the event, absconded to China, courtesy of the U.S. Navy. He was able to join them for enjoyable tours in China, Japan, Philippines – returning to China with them in time to be in Shanghai whilst it was being shelled and bombed by the Japanese. The excitement proving too much, the family returned to the Philippines, arriving in time for a natural disaster – the birth of his sister. Larson Senior was commissioned at this time. The Japanese took such umbrage that they started WWII. Mother and children returned to the U.S. whilst father remained to carry out bilateral negotiations. After WWII, Larson, The Lesser, enlisted in the Navy in time for the Korean War – attended and flunked out of the Naval Academy. He then enlisted in the Air Force, married, made SSgT, attended OCS, was commissioned, was an ICBM Launch Officer and Air Traffic Control Officer. He was stationed in Japan. He took a year’s vacation in Viet Nam, arriving in time for the 1968 TET holiday season. After returning to the U.S., he retired after 20+ years of service. He was divorced, became a mental health technician/therapist, and finally retired in 1982. Location/status of ex-family is unknown.

Jake enjoyed building/flying rubber powered free flight scale airplane models. He was also known for the fact that females found him to be utterly resistible. He is survived by everyone else in the world alive at the time of his death.

To everyone reading this, please know that dad (Jake) wrote this himself, and I think he would get an absolute kick in the pants to know it got printed word for word, spelling corrections, being the exception.

Margaret Gulasy

Margaret Gulasy, 93, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Jan. 25, 2022. She was born on Jan. 1, 1929, in Budapest, Hungary, to the late Istvan and Amalia (née Pollak) Madarasz.

Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and slot machines, traveling and cruising. Margaret was a member of the Hungarian Club in Plant City, Fla., and Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Gulasy Sr. and sister, Katalin Gyori.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph Gulasy, John (Kathy) Gulasy, Stephen (Melissa) Gulasy; grandchildren, Tabitha (Chris) Parton, Wayne Gulasy, Amanda (Jesse) Crabtree, Megan (Bradley) Blumer, Jimmy Gulasy, Michael Gulasy, Miranda Gulasy, Benjamin Gulasy; great-grandchildren, Hope Phifer, Faith Phifer, Willow Crabtree, Zoey Blumer, Mira Gulasy; many extended family members and friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511. Interment will follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Margaret’s memory to Chapter’s Hospice at 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573.