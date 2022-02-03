‘Nightmare of an intersection at Symmes and East Bay roads fuels roundabout, growth debate

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Concerns over breakneck growth and development are nothing new in south Hillsborough County, as yet another project aimed to lessen gridlock and improve traffic flow has county officials asking for community feedback.

In this instance, officials, through the online Hillsborough County Engagement Hub, have been seeking comments related to the installation of a traffic roundabout at Symmes and East Bay roads in Gibsonton.

Fifty-one percent of the respondents as of Jan. 28 were in favor, with 35 percent and 14 percent, respectively, not in favor of the measure or not yet sure. The price tag for the $4.9 million project includes planning, land and design costs, with construction slated for completion in late 2024.

According to county officials, traffic roundabouts are designed to slow vehicles entering, circling and exiting, while “raised splitter islands” slow and channel approaching traffic and provide refuge for pedestrians. County roundabout designs include, as well, crosswalks, sidewalks and ADA-compliant features.

Sounds good, but according to some of the 65 comments posted as of Jan. 28, concerns were raised that it is not enough for the Symmes and East Bay Road intersection and that a better solution would be more turn lanes and traffic lights.

“While a roundabout is an improvement, what Symmes Road needs is an expansion to two lanes in each direction,” reads a comment that received 12 agreements, the second highest on the list. “A roundabout only helps with the disastrous intersection. It will do nothing to help the actual congestion we face trying to funnel thousands of cars each day through a single lane to the major thoroughfares.”

“Agree with this as well,” reads a related comment. “I would like to start a petition to land-loaded Gibsonton, Riverview and Brandon. No more building unless they tear a house down.”

Unprecedented housing growth, fueled both by homeowner and investor purchases, is nothing new in the Tampa Bay market, one of the fastest-growing markets nationwide.

More specifically, breakneck growth in the Gibsonton area is evidenced both by the age of existing homes, the desirability of the community and the supply and demand for homes in the area. The median real estate price in the suburban neighborhood is $323,879, which is more expensive than 58.1 percent of the neighborhoods in Florida and 60.7 percent of the neighborhoods in the United States, according to NeighborhoodSouth.com.

“If you like the look and ambience of new homes and newly built neighborhoods, you will love the East Bay Road/Symmes Road neighborhood,” the online site continues. “A whopping 77.2 percent of the homes and other residential real estate here were built after 1999, which is a higher proportion of new homes than you will find in 98.6 percent of the neighborhoods in the U.S.”

Attractivity fuels growth and the demand for infrastructure that keeps pace, a story oft-repeated over the years in Hillsborough County, which has become the state’s fourth most-populous county.

“My only complaint is this should have been done years ago,” reads a comment about the Symmes and East Bay roads roundabout. “The county knew the land on both sides of Symmes was planned for residential density much higher than the previous use and the road conditions were not sufficient to support that. The backup that occurs at this intersection is unacceptable and is a prime example of poor planning.”

[Whether it’s] poor planning, hands tied or a hesitancy to address measures to stifle the economic boom that the increasing migration to Florida brings to municipalities, builders and landowners alike, whatever you call the means to the end, growth is here to stay, and with it comes traffic stress.

“I really wish this project was started years prior to an already [existing] problem; then other communities were approved on Symmes, making it an absolute nightmare to come and go,” reads the most popular comment on the county’s engagement hub, which received 15 agreements. “A roundabout is not going to fix the congestion. We need more lanes.”

One respondent noted “there is literally nowhere to add a lane there.” Another noted that motorists do not know how to use a roundabout, “as proven by the roundabout already at East Bay Road and Nundy [Avenue],” which provides access to both a Walmart supercenter and the Goodrich Riverview 14 GDX movie theater and surrounding businesses, including a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurant and Extended Stay hotel.

Meanwhile, support for the Symmes and East Bay roads roundabout garnered 51 percent of the votes cast as of Jan. 28, along with a few comments to bolster that assessment.

“This will be a great project. I think it will minimize the traffic and improve the flow,” reads one comment, calling for relief as well, through a turn lane or roundabout, at the intersection of Symmes and Bull Creek roads. Sounding an all too familiar refrain among Hillsborough County motorists in traffic-clogged streets, the respondent continues, “You can be sitting on that traffic for more than 10 minutes since no one lets you pass.”

For more, visit the engagement hub at PublicInput.com/hcengage/.