Mobile Memory Research Suite returns to Sun City Center

By LOIS KINDLE

The USF Health Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute’s 53-foot Mobile Memory Research Suite will once again provide free memory screenings for residents of the greater Sun City Center and surrounding areas.

Regardless of whether or not you’ve been diagnosed with memory loss, you can benefit from these screenings and learn about available research programs for people diagnosed with memory loss or prevention trials for those without it.

“Your memory should be tested every year like you do to detect breast cancer or high cholesterol [or] other annual screenings like mammograms,” said Debbie Caneen, director of admissions for the Sun Towers Retirement Community and president of the South Shore Coalition for Mental Health and Aging. “This will establish a baseline for comparing to future screenings to see if there are any changes.

“Memory loss can be attributed to something as simple as vitamins B and D, and if identified early can be remedied,” she said.

The 53-foot, air-conditioned memory research suite is quite comfortable. It has a reception area, exam room, two rooms for testing, a restroom, phlebotomy and area for drawing blood draws. It also features and offers wireless Internet access.

Annual memory screenings are recommended for people ages 65 years and older. They’re not used to diagnose specific illnesses or intended to replace consultation with a doctor. And they’re not recommended for anyone already under a physician’s care for dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Residents with below-normal scores or those with concerns about their results will be referred for a complete medical exam.

The mobile suite will be parked at Sun Towers Retirement Community, 101 Trinity Lakes Drive, Sun City Center, until sometime in June. Then it will move to Lakeland for a set period of time and return here, based on demand.

Clinical experts from the Byrd Institute evaluate study participants and administer investigational treatments. And all clinical research staff are fully certified to maintain patient privacy and safety.

“I’m excited that Sun Towers is providing space to bring the USF Health Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute’s mobile Memory Research Suite here because it’s so hard for many folks to travel all the way to north Tampa,” Caneen said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for residents to add memory screening to their other annual screenings and establish a baseline–the sooner the better.”

To schedule an appointment for memory screening, call (813) 455-2512 or email memoryresearchsuite@health.usf.edu/.