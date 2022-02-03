CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Lynne Conlan is executived director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com/.

Area businesses count on the Chamber of Commerce to promote and support their business. And as the executive director, that is my job. But I, fortunately, have help. And that help comes in the form of our Ambassador group. They are the face of our chamber. They support our membership as well as meet and mentor new members. And on top of all that, they recruit new members.

And one of the ways they do that is by creating new projects that keep our members front and center in the community. One of those projects is coming your way this month. Please join us for the Find Your Heart in South Hillsborough scavenger hunt.

Here’s what you need to know: Starting February 7, all around the area, member businesses will display large playing cards taped near their entryways. Anyone 18 years of age or older needs to hop in your car and find those playing cards. Write down which card you find at each place.

One big hint, the chamber has a playing card on our front door (at 1651 Sun City Center Plaza – the gray building). If you start the “hunt” at the chamber, we’ll give you a pre-printed entry form to make hunting that much easier. We’ll give you the addresses of all the businesses entered. All you have to do is go to the listed addresses and discover their particular card. Return those entry forms to the chamber by Monday, February 28, at 4 p.m., and you’ll be entered into our grand prize drawings. Here’s the thing, no matter how long you’ve been living or working in this area, I’ll betcha you’re going to find some location on our list that you have never visited…and should have. The chamber wants to drive traffic to our local business member locations as we stack the deck for their success in 2022. Give it a try. You just might learn something (or win something)! Questions? Call me at 813-634-5111.

Onsite Participation (as of 1-30-2022 with more to come)

A+ Hearing Center, Inc.

Batteries Plus

Belvedere Commons

Boggs Jewelry

Bubbaque’s

Cadence Bank

Cano Health

Care Access

Club Car of Sun City

Cypress Creek Assisted Living

Flip Flop Shop

Florida 1st Choice Realty

Freedom Fairways

Hanson Services

Humana

Keller Williams South Shore

Sun City Center Funeral Home

Superior Care Pharmacy

SouthShore Taxes & More

TD Bank

The CBD Store

Other Generous Sponsors:

Borman Construction

Care Patrol of Bradenton

FirstLight Home Care

Freedom Plaza

Gettel Automotive Management Group

Glenna On The Go

Sun City Center United Methodist Church

Military Family Support Trust