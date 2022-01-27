South Shore Boys Hoops ending tough season

By STEVE JACKSON

Sumner High School is the only one of the five South Shore boys basketball teams with a winning record (10-7) as they enter the final week of hoops action. District play starts Feb. 8. Win or end runs Feb. 9 and Feb. 11. Regional play starts for survivors Feb. 17.

The Spoto Spartans finally notched win number four. On a Seniors Night at Spoto, the Spartans took care of winless Brandon, 67-53. Top scorer for Spoto was junior Ben Walker with 21 points. Senior Ian Paravisini-Farrington chipped in 13 points while soph Jose Deleon pulled down 16 boards. The 4-13 Spartans were whipped twice later last week by Durant and by Leto. Spoto ended its regular season against 7-12 Gaither Jan. 25.

The East Bay Indians lost to Plant City last week, 63-56. The Indians look to bolster their district seed and regular season 5-10 worksheet with four more games. A road trip to 11-9 Strawberry Crest for a 7 p.m. tipoff Jan. 28 follows an 8 p.m. game at East Bay versus the 11-4 Blake Yellow Jackets on Jan. 27. Mid-week East Bay was at home trying to slow down the 7-12 Robinson Knights and high scoring Myron Thomas. The Indians trek to Zephyrhills Feb. 2 for a tough regular season finale with the 15-2 Bulldogs at 7:30 pm.

Riverview High has struggled this season and hopes to end a three-game losing streak this week, prior to district play. The Sharks host 7-12 Gaither at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 with 6-6 senior Tawfig Thomas scoring nearly 20 points per game for the Tampa visitors. Riverview visited 6-12 Steinbrenner Jan. 25, looking to improve the Sharks 2-13 mark after one-sided defeats to Durant and to East Bay last week.

Meanwhile, the Lennard Longhorns are striving to snap an eight-game losing skein. The Longhorns held Seniors Night Jan. 25 against the tough 15-7 Leto Falcons. Tampa Bay Tech visits Ruskin Jan. 27, and Lennard ends its regular season against 7-12 Gaither at 7 p.m. on Jan 28 in Tampa. In an 86-57 loss to King last Friday, the Longhorns got 14 points from heralded soph Nigel Roseboro. Junior Terell Mitchell added 11 points, and contributing 9 points each were junior Jeremiah Emmons and senior Tremayne Williams. Williams is the team’s leading scorer with 13 a game while Jonathon Olodude is racking up 5 rebounds each game.