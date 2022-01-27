Sign up now to participate in Find Your Heart in South Hillsborough

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual scavenger-hunt-style promotion aimed at bringing potential customers to its member businesses. Originally known as the Big Heart Challenge, this year’s event is called Find Your Heart in South Hillsborough.

Businesses with storefronts are invited to call the chamber and sign up to participate by 4 p.m. Feb. 2. Their proprietors will be asked to donate one or two gift cards, gift certificates or items to be included in the winning prize packages.

Member businesses without storefronts can participate as sponsors by making the same donations.

“We had so much fun with the contest last year; we simply had to do it again,” said Lynne Conlan, the chamber’s executive director. “What we learned was that no matter how long you have lived or worked in the area, there are still places you’ve never been to before.”

The contest starts Feb. 7. Here’s how it works.

The chamber will post a large playing card on or near the entryway of each participating business. Residents who have entered the challenge will be asked to stop by these businesses to view the cards displayed and then note them on a players’ list provided by the chamber. The idea is to correctly match all playing cards with the businesses listed. Once completed, the list must be turned in to the chamber office by 4 p.m. Feb. 28.

Two winners will be announced March 1.

Entrants will know ahead of time how many businesses are involved. About 30 are expected to participate this year. Those who visit all of them, completely fill out their lists and return them to the chamber office on time will have the opportunity to win one of the two prize packages.

Examples of prizes already donated are golf foursomes from Freedom Fairways, lots of gift cards from local businesses, wine, chocolate and other great items.

Residents ages 18 and older who are interested in taking part in the Big Heart Challenge should pick up their players list from the chamber at 1651 Sun City Center Plaza between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, starting on Feb. 7. Or they may contact lynne@southhillschamber.com to request a list be emailed back to them or visit www.southhillsboroughchamber.com.

“This is an amazing event,” said Connie Lesko, chairwoman of the chamber’s Ambassadors Committee. “It’s a great opportunity for any of our member businesses to get their name out there. It’s a fun way for them to connect with potential customers and for residents to get to know them.”

Here is a sampling of the businesses who have already signed up to participate as a stop or sponsor: Freedom Fairways, BubbaQues BBQ, Borman Construction and United Methodist Church of Sun City Center; Flip Flop Shops of Sun City Center; Club Car of SCC; Boggs Jewelry; First Light Home Care; A+ Hearing Center; TD Bank, Cano Health, The CBD Store and Superior Care Pharmacy.

For further information, call the chamber office at 813-634-5111.