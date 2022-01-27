Obituaries for the week of January 27, 2022

Reverend Tracy H. Wilder III

The Reverend Tracy H. Wilder III, retired Episcopal priest and beloved dad, grandpa, brother and uncle, departed this life on Jan. 6, 2022, after a short illness. He was 76.

Tracy was born April 17, 1945, at the tail end of World War II, while his naval-officer father was at sea. As a Navy brat (nicknamed “Skip”), he grew up in different towns all over the U.S., from Washington, D.C.; to Newport; to Boston; to Latham, New York; to Garden Grove, Calif.; to Virginia Beach. Home base was Pulaski, N.Y., where his loving grandparents all lived, along with a wealth of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

After graduating high school in Virginia Beach, Tracy studied English literature at Randolph Macon College. In 1966 he married his first wife, Nancy Guthrie Wilder, also from Pulaski. He felt called to enter the ministry, and while his family was Methodist in background, he had an affinity with the Episcopal Church and trained as a clergyman at Yale Divinity School. New Haven in the late ‘60s was a locus of activism in the civil rights and anti-Vietnam War movements, and Tracy participated in many anti-war rallies, even joining in the 1970 March on Washington while his father was working in the Pentagon across town. The first clerical posting he took was in Farmville, Virginia, where the civil rights movement was active, trying to heal a community struggling to integrate. Tracy’s daughter Jennifer was born in Farmville in 1970. He prepared for his ordination at Virginia Seminary and was ordained as an Episcopal priest in 1972.

His next call to service was to Christ Church in Short Hills, New Jersey, where he led a vibrant youth group and conducted volunteer work trips to communities in need in Puerto Rico and Appalachia. His son Timothy was born in Short Hills in 1974. Next he moved the family to Austin, Texas, to serve as assistant rector at St. David’s and to enter a program in American Studies at the University of Texas. He had an active youth ministry and led innovative “folk masses” in the traditional old church, with electric guitars and vernacular music in place of choir and organ. At the same time he was researching and writing about his great-great-grandfather, a Methodist clergyman who emigrated from England in the 1850s.

Tracy became rector of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Dickinson, Texas, in 1979, where he continued to be active in youth ministries, including the state-wide “Happening” organization, which orchestrated progressive spiritual retreats for teens. He started an ambitious Bethel Bible series, training church educators in Biblical scholarship and teaching them to “Think Hebrew.” In 1985 he left to become rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Rockville, Maryland, where he did daily chapel services for the day school and headed a large-scale parish, bustling with committees and activities. He was a caring counselor, helping many families through illness, loss, divorce and spiritual questioning. He celebrated countless joyful weddings and baptized generations of babies. He preached original sermons full of history, literature, psychology, jokes – and the occasional wig or hand puppet.

In 1996 Tracy became rector of St. Matthews in Horseheads, New York, and in 1998, after his first marriage ended in divorce, he married Susan Blair Wilder. In 2001 he became rector of St. John the Divine in Ruskin, Florida, his last parish, where he worked on building a new intergenerational church and performed outreach to the local Latino community.

Outside of church, Tracy was an accomplished painter, a lover of motorcycles and old cars, and a crack Jimmy Stewart impersonator. He was an inveterate fixer of old things and devoted many summers to preserving the legacy of his grandparents’ historic home for use as a family gathering place. After losing his wife Susan in 2020, he moved to Watkins Glen, New York, to be near his children and his beloved Pulaski. He is survived by his former wife, Nancy Wilder; his son, Timothy Wilder; his daughter, Jennifer Wilder (Eric Geissinger); his grandchildren, Poppy and Effie Geissinger (all of Watkins Glen, N.Y.); and his four brothers, Mark (Marsha) of Baltimore, Maryland; Bryan (Susanne) of Copenhagen, Denmark; Andrew (Carol) of Hillsboro, Oregon; and Thomas (Marcy) of Portland, Oregon. Funeral services will be conducted in Pulaski at a later date, to be announced. Donations in Tracy’s memory can be made to the National Headache Foundation. www.headaches.org/.

Mable Ione Saxman

Mable Ione Saxman, the 12th of 13 children, was born on Oct. 31, 1932, in Battle Creek, Mich., to John W. Saxman and Helen Ione Himebaugh. She passed away at home on Christmas night after a brief illness. Mable was a devoted and loving wife to Robert L. Hill for 64 years, until his passing in 2017. Together Mable and Bob raised three children in Utica, N.Y. and Cincinnati, Ohio, until moving to Florida upon retirement in 1994 and then full time in 2007.

Mable leaves behind her loving children, daughter Marie Ann, husband Gary and grandchildren Christa and Brett; son Robert Louis Jr., wife Alice and grandson Derek; son, James Lawrence, and grandchildren Bailey and Cooper. Mable worked as a billing clerk, secretary at Princeton University, paraprofessional, at home mom and with personnel at General Electric in Cincinnati.

She has always been involved with her church, Groesbeck United Methodist in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Sun City Center United Methodist. She loved spending time vacationing; cruising; golfing; playing multiple card games, including bridge; doing stitchery, reading; and with her sorority. Mable was a wonderful cook, baker and seamstress. She loved her family and numerous friends and spent many happy hours with them. She will be missed for her smiles, hugs and cookies.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 6, at 1 p.m. at Sun City Center United Methodist Church.

Tyrone Clarkson

Tyrone Clarkson, 82, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Aug. 25, 2021. He was born April 1, 1939, in Leamington, Ontario, to the late Elmer and Helen Clarkson. He served six years in the Canadian Air Force.

Ty graduated from Otterbein University, Westerville, Ohio, and started his own business, Boat Things, Inc. He relocated to Florida in 2011.

He is survived by his wife for 47 years, Judith Clarkson; sons, Wesley and Anthony Clarkson; daughter, Leslie Clarkson; and brother, Bill Clarkson of Tilbury, Ontario, Canada. His brother, Donald Clarkson, is deceased. He loved family time, fishing and golf.

Denny Hanson

Denny Hanson was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sept. 17, 1937, and raised by his grandparents, Kate and Vincent Hanson, in Montevideo. He passed away in the loving arms of Sharon Jordan, who was his constant companion for over a decade. They bonded over a love of music, travel and each other. Grandma Kate instilled in Denny a love for music. After graduation from Montevideo Senior High School, he joined the Army and graduated from the Navy School of Music in Washington, D.C. He formed the Denny Hanson Dixieland Band, playing trombone. He traveled the world as part of the St. Paul Minnesota Choir.

Denny married Ann, and together they had four children whom they raised in Montevideo and Olivia, Minn. Later in life, Denny married Barbara (Casey) and inherited an expanded family.

Denny spent his career in the hospitality industry, ending his paid career as the proprietor of Olivia’s Sheep Shedde Inn. He also served as the president of the Minnesota Restaurant Association. Radical hospitality was a way of life for Denny with an always open door, open heart and open arms. He will be remembered by so many friends. No one was a stranger to Denny: only a friend he was getting to know better.

After retirement, Denny moved to Sun City Center, Fla., where he enjoyed playing golf, hosting big St. Patrick’s Day parties, volunteering to lead the elderly in song, singing in church choirs, organizing donations of golf clubs for kids and leading food packaging events called Meals of Hope, serving five food pantries.

Denny’s bigger than life spirit will be missed by many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Kate; grandfather Vincent; his wives, Ann and Barb; his daughters, Jennifer Hanson and Terri Berntson; his son, Paul Hanson; and his dear brother-in-law, Tony Costello. He is survived by his significant other, Sharon Jordan; his son, Mike Hanson; his granddaughters, Bri, Aly, Grace and Katie; his grandson Chris; and six-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his Casey stepchildren, Jackie, Bill, Sean, Meghan, Erin and their families.

To memorialize Denny’s life, you can consider an honorary donation to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or an organization of your choosing.

Elizabeth Stavenger

Elizabeth Stavenger (Betty), 86, passed away on Jan. 12, 2022, in Sun City Center Fla. She was born in Chicago, Ill., on Aug. 22, 1935, to parents, Thomas and Mary Nolan, who proceeded her in death. Also proceeding her in death were her loving husband, Robert Stavenger, and her sons, Robert and Thomas Stavenger; brother, Michael Hickey; sister, Lorrie (Nolan) Banach and brother-in-law, Art Banach. She is survived by her loving sister, Mary Sperry; granddaughters, Amber and Alicia Stavenger; great-grandchildren, Jaden and Avery; nieces, Heather (David) Terry and Lynnea (David) Brand; great-nieces and great-nephews, Rachel, Matthew, Daniel and Nolan; Sister-in-law, Joan Hickey; and many loving cousins.

Elizabeth moved to Sun City Center in 1998. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She also was involved in TOPS, volunteering at the library and in a travel club. Elizabeth loved spending time with her family, doing crosswords and reading books.

A memorial Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, Fla., on Jan. 29, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Vincent Joseph Presutti Sr.

Vincent Joseph Presutti Sr., 98, passed away at South Bay Hospital on Jan. 16, 2022. He was born Dec. 2, 1923, in Newburgh, N.Y. Vincent also lived in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Hooksett, N.H., before retiring to Sun City Center in 1981.

Vincent is survived by his wife, Deanna Presutti; and children, Jeanette (Presutti) Roy and spouse, Robert Roy; Elizabeth (Presutti) Lydstone and spouse, Dana Lydstone; Vincent J. Presutti Jr. and wife, Karen Presutti; Rosemary (Presutti) Mercier and fiancé, Rob Lagasse. He was also survived by 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; his brother, Donald Presutti, and his wife, Doris Presutti; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

He worked for Moore Business forms as a photo lithographer for 40 years until retirement. He volunteered frequently with the Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. A fantastic wood-working hobbyist. He also enjoyed being with his family.

Vincent enlisted in the Army straight out of high school, fighting in World War II. He fought in Africa, Italy, France and Germany. He was a proud machine gunner in the 45th Infantry Division of the United States Army. He liberated Dachau and received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Vincent’s name to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Louis Einhorn

Louis Einhorn, 94, of Sun City Center, Fla., formerly of Harrisburg, Pa., died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Sun Terrace, Sun City Center, Fla. He was born in New York City’s Lower East Side, in a cold-water walk-up tenement. He was the son of William and Helen (Moskowitz) Einhorn, immigrants from Hungary. He graduated from New York College School of Technology and NYU with a Masters in Civil Engineering. He had several jobs as a civil engineer, including Berger Associates, where he traveled to Burma several times, working on the Burma Road. He was deputy streets commissioner for Philadelphia, public works director for Harrisburg; and he worked for the Indianapolis, Philadelphia and Orlando airports. His favorite job was working at Hershey Park where he could often test the rides, in particular, the roller coasters. He served in the US Army Air Corps.

He was preceded in death by Rita (Aspis) Einhorn, who passed away Feb. 26, 2007. They met when they were 15 and were married 58 years. His son William passed away in 2011, and his grandson Ricky passed away in 2013. He is survived by daughters, Robin Kitzmiller (Richard) of Sun City Center, Fla., and Joy Crimmel (Michael) of Harrisburg, Pa.; grandchildren, Robin Ann Thayer (Billy) of Bradenton, Fla.; Sally Jo Robelli (Jim) of Apollo Beach, Fla.; Rachel Sachs (Todd) and David Crimmel of Denver, Colo. He has 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandsons.

He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great- and great-great grandchildren. He especially loved occasions when five generations of family got together. Louis loved trains; he was an avid HO train collector for many years and designed very intricate train layouts. He belonged to the Kings Point Model Railroad Club. He was an active congregant in his synagogue, Beth Israel, the Jewish Congregation of Sun City Center.

Roger Cummings

Roger Cummings, 90, entered peacefully into his eternal rest on Jan. 9, 2022. He was married to the late Betty Cummings (Brengel) for over 70 years; son of the late Gladys Yocum and Olen Cummings; predeceased by siblings, Herbert, Olen and Joan Cummings; father of the late David Cummings, Linda Heinen and Gail Lauzon. He had five awesome grandchildren that he was very proud of, four great-grandchildren whom he adored and many nieces and nephews.

He was an Army veteran for many years. He retired from Dunlop Tire Co. in Tonawanda, N.Y., and has lived in Florida for the past 30 years. He was a friendly man who could fix anything. He loved golf, bridge and his many wonderful friends.

Roger will have a military service in Akron, N.Y., officiated by his grandson, Pastor Jason Claydon. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Tampa Metropolitan Ministry.

Charles G. Bostick

Charles G. Bostick, 88, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children at their home in Allentown, Pa.

Son of Frank Bostick and Rose (Sener) Bostick, Charles was born and raised in Lancaster, Pa., and attended Lancaster Catholic High School. In 1952, Charles enlisted in the US Navy where he served as a damage controlman onboard the USS Everglades in the Mediterranean Sea. There he was joined by his brother Frank, who was a musician in the Admirals Band. After his honorable discharge, he worked as a self-employed carpenter for several years in Lancaster County area, after which he enrolled in Penn State University. Charles graduated in 1960 with an associate degree in mechanical engineering.

Upon graduation he was recruited by Bell Telephone Laboratories in Whippany, N.J., where he met his wife Patricia (Sullivan).Two years later he was transferred to Bell Labs Solid State Device Lab in Allentown, Pa., where they raised their five children. Charles finished off the last 10 years of his career as a self-employed residential building contractor.

After retirement Charles and “Miss Pat” purchased a Florida home where they spent 21 wonderful winters in Sun City Center. Charles was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown, Pa., serving both as a eucharistic minister and a member of the Serra Club. He was also a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center. Aside from his family, his 1957 Chevy Bel-air convertible was his pride and joy. He won many trophies at car shows throughout the Lehigh Valley area.

Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Mari Ann, and brother Frank. He is survived by his wife of 59 years; children, Chuck (Lisa), Jacalyn Lombardi (Nicholas), Kevin (Rachel Lyons), Pattie Winn (Ted); his nine granddaughters, two grandsons and one great-granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).