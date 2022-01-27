LOOSE ENDS

My 90-year-old mother, Barbara Kindle, passed away Jan. 19 at the LifePath Sun City Center Hospice House in Ruskin. She was surrounded by several members of the family to whom she dedicated her entire [life], and all those who could not be there with us were definitely with us in spirit.

LifePath Hospice was a blessing for both my mother and my family. Due the indescribable love and caring of both hospice employees and volunteers, she was able to transition peacefully without pain. We, on the other hand, were filled with the pain of losing her, but that experience was mitigated by those same kind-hearted individuals.

They were always asking us what we needed, how we felt and even extended a hug at our most vulnerable moments. Although keeping Mom comfortable and out of pain was their primary charge, we felt they were taking care of us, as well.

Mom’s doctors, Jose Fernandez and Valerie Smith, were wonderful. They never rushed in and out of her room, staying as long as needed to answer any and all of our questions. They actually solicited them.

Dr. Fernandez was truly exceptional. He explained the various stages of death to us and let us know what to expect every step of the way, so we wouldn’t become alarmed as her symptoms worsened. He reassured us they were all part of the normal dying process and explained Mom was actually more comfortable than we were. Because of him, we understood everything that was happening as it happened.

Thanks to these doctors and her nurses – Maureen, Veronica, Kari, Darren and several others whose names I don’t recall—all we had to focus on was Mother and supporting each other as she steadily declined. They became an extended family for the week she was there. It was a gift we will never forget.

With profound gratitude, our family plans to make a generous donation in Mom’s name to LifePath Sun City Center Hospice House in Ruskin. We encourage you to join us. The address is 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573.

Lois Kindle is a freelance writer and photographer for The Observer News. She can be reached by emailing her at lekindle@aol.com.