Obituaries for the week of January 20, 2022

Steven M. Magyar Jr.

Steven M. Magyar Jr., of Wheatfield and Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Steven was born in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1936, to Bessie (Dolan) and Steven Magyar; he moved to Pendleton when he was eight, graduated from Lockport High School in 1954, graduated from Bryant Stratton and then Niagara University in Business Administration. He was a former member and president of Niagara Wheatfield Board of Education and worked for various construction companies in Lockport and Tonawanda.

Steven is survived by his wife of 65 years Frances (Manuele) Magyar; father of Francine (Ronald) O’Mara, Steven Magyar III, Sandra (John) Ferguson and Paul (Michele) Magyar; brother of James Magyar and Linda Galie; grandfather of nine; and great-grandfather of nine. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours were held at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, N.Y. Mass of Christian Burial was held at Our Lady of Czestochowa, 626 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, with interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Cleveland Clinic Heart Center.

Margaret Jean Byrd

Margaret Jean Byrd, 86, a resident of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. She was born in Opp, Alabama on June 9, 1935, to Marvin Weed and Margaret Williams.

Her husband, William Byrd, proceeded her in death in Feb. 2020. Jean is survived by her children, Adria and Gary; a sister, Gayle, and her husband, Robert Yost; nephews, Tobey Yost, Joe Ward, and his sons, Zachary and Harrison.

Jean spent most of her life working/owning hair salons until she retired in her 70’s. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Life Path Hospice.

Audry A. Adams

Audry A. Adams passed peacefully in his home, Dec. 18, 2021, after a short illness. Audry was born to Ruby and John Adams on March 14, 1945, in Paragould, Ark. Audry spent his adult life in the Ruskin, Fla., area but always loved his home state of Arkansas.

Audry worked in the phosphate business most of his life at the Piney Point plant in Palmetto, Fla.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Hazel Adams; son, Darrell (Sylvia) Adams; granddaughters, Jennifer, Jessalyn, Janna; two great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Tucker, and brother, Junior Adams, both of Arkansas.

Audry is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, LeRoy & Morris Adams.

The Tribute to Life will be held Jan. 22, 2022 at Riverbreeze Club House, 1710 7th Street S.W., Ruskin, Fla., at 2 p.m.