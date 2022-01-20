It’s Sweetheart Tea time at the Ruskin Woman’s Club

By LOIS KINDLE

One of the most delightful events in South Shore takes place Feb. 12 at the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club’s annual historic clubhouse, 503 U.S. 41 S. It’s the club’s second annual Sweetheart Tea, and Cupid is in charge of the Valentine’s Day décor.

Seating for the luncheon event begins at 11:45 a.m., and tea service starts at noon.

“This year we’ll be selling a maximum of 60 tickets to provide ample space for guests,” said Sonja Council, co-chairwoman of the tea. “The $35 cost per person includes tea, a savory first course, main course, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts.”

A small take-home gift is provided for every guest.

The event also will include music; some lovely, themed raffle baskets; and a 50/50 cash drawing.

“It’s a wonderful way to spend quality time with family and friends in celebration of a holiday of love and caring,” Council said. “We all deserve a little bit of personal attention.”

RSVPs are required and are now under way. Tables for six are available for friends or family members who want to sit together, so be sure to stipulate those desires when making reservations, since everyone will have assigned seating.

Table sponsorships, which include publicity on the menu and the club’s website, are available for $50.

The club has a long history of festive tea service. In 2019, before the pandemic hit, it hosted its popular, annual Christmas Tea. In 2020, out of an abundance of caution, the club canceled the event, and then kicked off 2021 with its inaugural Sweetheart Tea, which has now permanently replaced the former Christmas season tea.

“We’re very excited to continue a tradition of hosting an annual tea at the clubhouse, which will be festively decorated for Valentine’s Day,” said Kat Sherwood, club president and co-chairwoman of the tea. “It’s such a lovely event.

“If you’re interested in going, be sure to get your tickets quickly, because we always sell out.”

Tickets for the Sweetheart Tea or table sponsorships are available by visiting www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org/events or calling either 813-296-3900 or 813-812-5052.

All proceeds from the tea will go to the Ruskin Woman’s Club General Fund for ongoing maintenance to the club’s 110-year-old, historic building.

The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs. It’s a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, registered with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Donations are always appreciated.

IF YOU GO

WHO: The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club

WHAT: 2nd Annual Sweetheart Tea

WHERE: 503 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin

WHEN: Feb. 12, noon to 2 p.m.; seating begins 11:45.

COST: $35 per person, includes tea and luncheon

RSVP: 813-296-3900, 813-812-5052 or www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org