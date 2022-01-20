Hillsborough pet adoptions’ treat donations tied to Betty White social media challenge

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

As the nation mourns an icon, the push is on to keep Betty White’s legacy alive with acts of kindness toward animals of all breeds and sizes.

White died Dec. 31 in her sleep from natural causes.

In memory of White, whose work in radio, television, theater and online platforms spanned almost nine decades, the #BettyWhiteChallenge social media movement called upon people to donate $5 to a local animal rescue on Jan. 17, which would have been the legend’s 100th birthday.

To mark the social media movement locally, beginning Saturday, Jan. 15, officials at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center in Tampa were waiving all fees for the first 100 dogs and cats adopted. For no charge adoptees were to take home dogs and cats that were microchipped, vaccinated, registered and also spayed or neutered.

Center officials said that while they are not requesting money donations, they would gladly accept pet treats, toys and comfort items (see full list below). The items can be dropped off or purchased online and mailed to the pet shelter at 440 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa, FL 33619.

White’s vast work in the entertainment industry included roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland. Away from the spotlight, White was a tireless and lifelong advocate for animal rights.

According to news reports, White, as a child and with her family, would care for pets their owners had discarded in light of the hardships wrought by the Great Depression. White reportedly said that she and her parents at one time tended to 26 dogs at once.

As the only open-admission shelter in Hillsborough County, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center accepts dogs and cats regardless of breed, size or medical condition. To view hundreds of adoptable animals, visit the center in person or the online kennel at https://bit.ly/3fxtORL.

Contact pet resources at 813-744-5660.

Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Appointments are strongly encouraged. While priority is given to visitors with appointments, walk-up customers will be seen in between scheduled appointments.

As for suggested donations of pet treats, toys and comfort items, center officials request clean towels of all sizes (new or gently used); quick-snap dog collars (medium, large and extra-large); Stretch n’ Scratch cat scratchers; sturdy leashes (4 to 6 feet, not retractable); Dentastix brand dog treats; Kong brand toys; dog harnesses (medium, large and extra-large); and fleece material or small fleece cat blankets.

Suggestions also include Milk Bones brand treats (no butcher bones, rawhides or homemade treats); ping-pong balls and other waterproof toys for cats (no used cat trees); dry and canned food for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens; peanut butter, honey, broth; and unscented baby wipes.