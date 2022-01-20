Do something fun and creative for a change

By LOIS KINDLE

The Firehouse Cultural Center is offering another series of live events and unique workshops between now and the end of February. So if you’re looking for something different to do, this just might be your opportunity.

Here are some of the offerings:

• In partnership with the H. B. Plant Museum, the FCC will present “Undressed Victorians: The Tampa Bay Hotel” on center stage at 2 p.m. Jan. 24. Step back to the 19th century as Mr. and Mrs. George Bergner dress for an outdoor promenade at the Tampa Bay Hotel.

The free performance, made possible through a grant from the Arts Council of Hillsborough County & the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, is filled with facts, humor and the couple’s personal observations about the hotel and the customs of the Victorian era.

Limited seating is available.

• Four musical events will take place on Center Stage. All are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers.

Jan. 29 – Ona Kirei with LaLucha: LaLucha will perform Latin-inspired jazz, pop and original music with the accompaniment of Brazilian vocalist Ona Kirei.

Feb. 5 – The Zach Bartholomew Band: This award-winning jazz pianist and composer from Miami will perform original music and unique arrangements, inspired by jazz, Afro-Cuban rhythms and modern influences.

Feb. 12 – Valerie Gillespie Ensemble: This popular, local saxophonist will perform a mix of instrumental and vocal jazz with her talented band.

Feb. 26 – Scotty Wright: A veteran Jazz performer for 30 years, this musician has a warm, rich-toned voice and relaxed delivery deeply rooted in the jazz tradition.

• An Introduction to Metalsmithing class will be held Jan. 21 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Come learn to create jewelry through the process of manipulating various metals and take a finished piece of jewelry home. All materials are supplied. The cost is $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers.

• The six-week More than Basic Drawing Workshop will begin Jan. 24 at 1:30 p.m. Folks of all skill levels are welcome. Come learn the basics or refine your skills. The cost is $150 for members, $160 for nonmembers.

• The Nothing’s Better than Chocolate workshop will show you how to create unique gift items by rubber stamping chocolate from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 5. The cost is $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers.

• Raku Firing – Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here’s your opportunity to watch and learn about the centuries-old Japanese ceramics technique of taking pottery out of the kiln while it’s red hot and placing it in a unique material like horsehair, straw or shredded paper and then cooling it quickly by dunking in water. Free.

A full schedule of events, classes and programs can be viewed at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org/. Scholarships are available for folks in need.

Call 813-645-7651 to RSVP or for more information.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is at 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin.