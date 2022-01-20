CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

Pets. We love ‘m like family. Or, in some cases, we love them more than many of our human family members.

But it appears our love has a big price tag. According to The American Pet Products Association, in 2021 we spent over $109.6 billion on our fur babies. That’s billion with a capital “B.” That includes everything from food, treats, supplies, medicine, vet care and other services.

Seventy percent of US households own a pet, according to the National Pet Owners Survey. As you’d expect, cats and dogs make up the majority those pets, with dogs leading the way at 69 million versus 45 million cats. While dogs lead the way, it costs more money to take care of Rover than it does Fluffy. Everything is more expensive when it happens to your dog: from vet visits to food, from boarding to vitamins. Grooming and toys are more expensive for dogs, as well. The grooming part is not surprising. But what is surprising is that anyone would attempt to groom a cat on a regular basis. That’s sheer madness in my book. And toys? Cats don’t need toys – they want boxes and anything they can find in your dresser drawer.

My two rescue cats are going through a jewelry stage – if it’s jewelry – it’s theirs. I’ve tried hiding everything in a jewelry box. But there’s that magic cat word again: box. Every box is theirs, too. So, bye-bye jewelry.

Why do we spare no expense for our fur babies? Besides the joys of pet ownership, there are numerous health benefits, as well. They range from improved heart health, lower blood pressure and a reduction in anxiety. Simply stroking a pet can lower the level of the stress hormone cortisol, leading to a calmer approach to life. If you own a fur baby, you are also less likely to suffer from clinical depression. And in some cases, dogs can help you get dates. If you’ve never tried it, call me and I’ll tell you how it works.

But why am I talking about pets this week? Unfortunately, beloved actress and lifelong activist for animals, Betty White passed away on December 31, just shy of her 100th birthday last Monday. Since White’s death, a social media movement #BettyWhiteChallenge has spread, encouraging people to donate to animal shelters and advocates in White’s Honor. Let’s keep in mind our local chamber members – CARE and Feline Folks. I know they can use our support monetarily and in adoptions, so why not in the name of Betty White? She made us laugh, and so do our pets.

And looking at the clock, I’ve got to get back to work. We all know dogs have owners, but cats have staff. And since I am the staff for three cats, I’d better get back to work, making sure their every need is addressed.