Obituaries for the week of January 13, 2022

Robert Stacy White

Robert Stacy (Bob) White, 85, of Sun City Center, Fla., went to be with our Lord on Dec. 24, 2021. Bob was born on Aug. 13, 1936, in Chicago, Ill. He was the son of the late Humphrey and Laura White. He was also blessed, and positively influenced, by the step-father who raised him, Charles Ritchie.

Our beloved Bob served loyally in the US Army from 1960 to 1966, where he received accolades for his accuracy on the rifle team. In his younger days, Bob loved boating, water skiing, RVing, buying new cars and coaching little league baseball. Bob loved to travel and made a point of visiting and vacationing with his extended family annually, creating many cherished memories.

Bob was a hardworking, self-made man. In his career, he obtained and maintained professional licenses in Real Estate for over 40 years along with multiple lines of insurance for over 50 years. He was an enthusiastic entrepreneur who loved helping people. In their lives together, Bob and his wife Brenda successfully built and operated White Insurance Service, Mama Mia’s Pizzeria, two Steak & Tater restaurants, two Real Estate firms and even a breadcrumb factory. He liked to joke with friends, “that one was a crummy business.”

After relocating to Sun City Center 32 years ago, Bob and Brenda started Sun City Living Realty, Inc. Bob was very active in serving the SCC community. He was a long-time member of the Lions Club and Rotary Club, and, of course, he played in the SCC softball league.

At SCC United Methodist Church, he served as a Stephen’s Minister for many years. He brought laughter, hope, life stories and God’s Word to those who acutely needed it.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Brenda, who cared for him faithfully at home through his final illness. Bob is also survived by his daughter Laura; his son Dan; and grandchildren, Jennifer, James, Christopher, Caitlin and Katie. Bob also leaves behind his brother, Michael; his sisters, Bee Gee and Kathy; his niece, Sharon; his nephew, Mark; and their extended families. In his final days, our dear friend Kathryn Prater became his honorary “grandmother” whom he loved and considered to be part of the family.

A Celebration of Life Service honoring Bob will be held at Don Senk Softball Field on Weatherford Drive in Sun City Center, Fla., on Thursday, March 31, at 11 a.m. (From S. Pebble Beach Blvd., go east on Weatherford Drive. The softball field is at the end of the street.) In case of inclement weather, an indoor service will be held at Sun City Center United Methodist Church at the same time and date.

Those attending the celebration are invited to dress casually and come enjoy a hot dog or hamburger in Bob’s honor. Don’t be surprised if we sing “Take Me Out to the Ballpark” or run the bases. Masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the SCC Softball Club or the SCC Hospice House.

Wayne Edward Lages

Wayne Edward Lages passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Sun City Center, Fla. He is survived by his wife, Janet Rossum Lages, and his siblings, Linda Klein (Bob) and Don Lages. He was the beloved uncle to Melissa Klein McGibney (Todd), Bob Klein (Amy) and Allison Klein Ayala (Adan). Wayne is predeceased by his father, Roland Lages; mother, Mildred Dennis Lages; and brother, Dennis Lages.

Wayne loved his extended family and hosted the Lages Family Reunion for many years with his wife, Janet, at their home in Hunt Valley, Md. He is survived by cousins, David Baker, Diane Garro, Dale Baker, Barbara Lages, Claudia Fischer, Bill Taylor, JoAnn Taylor, Robert Garner and Gaye Berry.

Wayne was raised in Rockdale, Md. He graduated in the Milford Mill High School Class of 1966 and attended the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Wayne was very proud of his service in the Army from 1968 – 1970 and was stationed in Germany. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army in 1970, Wayne joined The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company as a carpenter and worked his way up through the ranks to superintendent. Wayne worked on or supervised the construction of high-rise office buildings and notable projects in Baltimore, Maryland, including the First National Bank Headquarters, Maryland National Bank Operations Center, Baltimore Federal Savings Bank Corporate Headquarters and the Johns Hopkins National Asthma and Allergy Center.

After 24 years of service, Wayne left Whiting-Turner in 1994 to work several years for another contractor until he left the construction industry to begin a new career as the legal assistant to his wife Janet in her title company where they both worked until they retired.

Wayne has been a Florida resident for 10 years where he enjoyed the warm weather and friendly people. He had many friends there and developed a passion for Bingo, where he would arrive early and save seats for his regular Bingo friends.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date

Arthur Badgerow

Arthur “Art” Badgerow, 77, a long-term resident of Ruskin, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. He began his career as a telephone lineman with General Telephone and after 18 years left to start his own drywall repair service before retiring in 2009.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda, and his children, James Badgerow and Amy Badgerow. Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

Capt. Arnold C. Larson

Capt. Arnold C. (“Jake”) Larson U.S.A.F. (ret.), died Dec. 12, 2021, age 87.

Cause of death was Temporal Disenfranchisement. He was born in Washington, D.C. His parents, hearing of the event, absconded to China, courtesy of the U.S. Navy. He was able to join them for enjoyable tours in China, Japan, Philippines – returning to China with them in time to be in Shanghai whilst it was being shelled and bombed by the Japanese. The excitement proving too much, the family returned to the Philippines, arriving in time for a natural disaster – the birth of his sister. Larson Senior was commissioned at this time. The Japanese took such umbrage that they started WWII. Mother and children returned to the U.S. whilst father remained to carry out bilateral negotiations. After WWII, Larson, The Lesser, enlisted in the Navy in time for the Korean War – attended and flunked out of the Naval Academy. He then enlisted in the Air Force, married, made SSgT, attended OCS, was commissioned, was an ICBM Launch Officer and Air Traffic Control Officer. He was stationed in Japan. He took a year’s vacation in Viet Nam, arriving in time for the 1968 TET holiday season. After returning to the U.S., he retired after 20+ years of service. He was divorced, became a mental healtht technician/therapist, and finally retired in 1982. Location/status of ex-family is unknown.

Jake enjoyed building/flying rubber powered free flight scale airplane models. He was also known for the fact that females found him to be utterly resistible. He is survived by everyone else in the world alive at the time of his death.

To everyone reading this, please know that dad (Jake) wrote this himself, and I think he would get an absolute kick in the pants to know it got printed word for word, spelling corrections, being the exception.

Carolyn Flude

Carolyn Flude, age 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Sun City Center, Fla.

Carolyn was born on June 7, 1944, in Morgantown, WV. Carolyn was the daughter of Hallie T. and Floyd B. Leighton.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Richard J. FLude, of 58 years; her son David; daughter Jaci; son Jeffrey; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Carolyn graduated high school at Southern High in Oakland, Md. She was class of 1962. Carolyn was a member of the United Methodist Church in Sun City Center. Her favorite hobbies were decorative painting, embroidery and quilting.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1012 Del Webb Blvd. W., Sun City Center, at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2022.

Morris Williams

Morris Williams, 85, passed away on Dec. 16, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Martha Faye Williams; loving father of Brenda Gerstenschlager (Bob) and Connie Rabaut (James); and the cherished grandfather of Rabekkah, Joshua and Jesse.

Morris was a dedicated parishioner of Harvest Time Family Worship Center in Tampa, Fla., and served as head usher of the church for 30 years. He retired from TECO and spent their last years living comfortably in Sun City Center, Fla.

Morris loved his family, God, his church family and his country. He was laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Faye, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 202,1 in Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Lithia, Fla.

Robert Jayne

Robert Jayne, 88, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Dec. 29, 2021.

He was born in Herrickville, Pa., on Feb. 9, 1933, a son of the late Fred and Susie Jayne. He graduated from Wyalusing Area High School. He was married to Joan Potter on March 1, 1952.

Robert had a career as a pressman for the Tampa Tribune newspaper. He was a member of the American Legion and had a passion for helping anyone who needed assistance around the house.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Jayne; daughters, Diane Woodyard and Cindy Doyle (Larry); grandchildren, Cassandra Wigley (Dave), Tamara Chapman (Jason) and Bob Doyle; great-grandchildren, Austin Wigley, Tyler Wigley and Steven Chapman; great-great-grandson, Landon Wigley; and sister, Nancy Bennett.

Robert was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Bowen Jayne, Clarence Jayne, Galen Jayne, Betty Jayne Chaffee and Ruth Jayne Irvine.

Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park.

Martha L. Matz

Martha L. Matz, 91, beloved wife of Harold Matz, entered eternal life ­­­on December 17, 2021. Daughter of Phillip and Martha Oehler, she was born in Chicago, Ill. In 1960, as lay missionaries of the Lutheran Church, she and her family moved to Frederiksted, St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, to manage the Queen Louise Home for Children for ten years. Following that wondrous time, they moved to Miami, Fla., where she continued to work as an RN until retiring in 1992. In 1997, they moved to Sun City Center, Fla., where they enjoyed volunteering and becoming active members of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Martha graduated as a registered nurse from Wesley Memorial Hospital (now Northwestern Memorial Hospital) in Chicago, Ill., in 1951.

She leaves to await the reuniting in the life after death by her son Kenneth (JoAnna) Matz and daughter Sheryl (Tim) Podley; grandchildren, Wade Waters, Beverly Waters, Derek (Collena) Matz, Lauren (Jeff) Denton , Christopher Podley, Chelsea (Nathan) Ott, Amber Matz and Harold Matz; great-grandchildren, Steven, Payton and Noah Waters, Victoria and Dalton Matz, Breanna and Tucker Ott, and Emma Podley; and great-great-grandchild Ezekiel. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold; son, Richard Matz, and his wife, Jill Matz; mother, Martha Oehler, father, Phillip Oehler, and sister, Opal Oehler.

With the assurance that God, through the Savior, Jesus Christ, has prepared a place for her in his Kingdom, a burial will be held later at the Sarasota Veteran’s cemetery.

In lieu of all flowers, monetary memorials may be given to the Queen Louise Home for Children, Box 866, Frederiksted, St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, 00841.