New Lion’s Club forming in Ruskin

By LOIS KINDLE

The Lions of Florida District 35I is forming a new club in Ruskin, and everyone age 18 and older is invited to an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1250 College Ave. E, Ruskin. Light refreshments will be served.

The Ruskin Club will be part of Lions International, a 104-year-old service organization with 1.4 million members worldwide. Its first club was formed in Chicago in 1917. Florida alone has more than 165 clubs.

Like all Lions clubs, the new one being formed in Ruskin will have five focus areas: vision, diabetes, childhood cancer, fighting hunger and the environment. Everything Lions do is to strengthen the health and well-being of those living in the communities they serve.

Each club adopts additional causes important to its members. These could include starting a community garden, providing disaster relief, starting a children’s reading program or giving Christmas gifts to people in need.

The Ruskin Club, which will become one of six in Hillsborough County, will be especially interested in serving the Hispanic community, said Lion Jimmy Gregory, who will become district governor this summer.

Once formed, its members will elect their own officers, Gregory said.

Eventually, if the interest is there, the Ruskin Club would form a LEOS youth group at Lennard High School.

“What is [it] that touches your heart and is important to you?’ Gregory asks of prospective Lions. “When you see the results of all the wonderful things we do and how lives are improved by them, you will want to join and become a Lion.”

For answers to questions or for more information, visit https://www.district35i.com/ or www.lionsclubs.org or call 50-year Lion Bob Jenkins at 586-295-5135 or Gregory at 757-713-1195. Lions Club International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.