Tampa hosts Arkansas and Penn State in the Outback Bowl

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Tampa Bay hosted the annual Outback Bowl at Raymond James stadium on Saturday, Jan. 1, a New Years Day bowl game. Arkansas, nationally ranked at 21, defeated an unranked Penn State team, 24 – 10, on a very pleasant January afternoon. Arkansas, including RB Raheim Sanders out of Rockledge on the east coast of Florida, dominated the afternoon on the ground against a weak Penn State running defense. Penn State CB Johhy Dixon played his high school football here in Tampa at Chamberlain High School. The festivities included pre-game and half-time performances from both university bands as well as a youth dance troop, “Just for Kix,” and a band performance made up of a number of high school bands. It was a festive afternoon and a chance for fans to attend one last local college football matchup as the college season winds to an end.