Obituaries for the week of January 6, 2022

Suzanne Lynch

Suzanne “Sue” Madigan Lynch (nee Myers) died peacefully at LifePath Sun City Center Hospice House on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Sue was born March 29, 1932, in Akron, Ohio. She attended Catholic schools, graduating from St. Vincent High School in 1950. She then earned her nursing diploma from St. Thomas School of Nursing in 1953.

In June of 1953 she was united in matrimony to Gerald “Jerry” K. Madigan. Together they had four children. They lived in Akron and Columbus, Ohio, relocating to Sebring, Fla., in 1978, and later to Sun City Center, Fla.

In March, 2003, she married Donald Lynch, of Ruskin, Fla. Together they lived in Sun City Center where they enjoyed volunteering for several organizations and square dancing.

Sue practiced several types of nursing including pediatrics, adult primary care, rehabilitation, and home health nursing. But she found her true passion and calling when she began working as a hospice nurse. She loved providing comfort and compassion to both patients and families. She gladly cared for dying patients and grieving loved ones at all hours of the day or night, easing their suffering and listening to stories of the lives her patients once lived. Even after retiring from paid hospice care, she volunteered as a hospice caregiver well into her 80’s.

Sue’s faith was very important to her. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission in Wimauma, Fla. She also attended Ruskin United Methodist Church. Her faith and trust in Jesus Christ was central to who she was.

She is survived by three children: R. Elaine (William) Bogden of Spokane, WA, Elizabeth (Donald) Savino of Mesa, AZ and San Jose, Panama; and David (Nancy) Madigan of Sheboygan, WI as well as multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands Jerry and Don, as well as her daughter, Judy.

A mass in her honor will be said at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Wimauma on Wednesday, May 18. She will be buried next to Jerry at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. on Monday, January 10, at 10:30 a.m. where there will be a graveside service. Those who knew and loved her are encouraged to attend.

The family would like to thank the people at LifePath Hospice for their wonderful care during Sue’s final days as well as her friends Katy Zatsick and Elena Garcia who brought her communion, prayed and sang with her, and embodied the true spirit of Christ’s love toward the end of Sue’s life. Also, special thanks to Annie Zawolo who was her faithful friend and caregiver and whom her family could not have done without.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue’s name can be made to LifePath Hospice by mailing a check payable to Chapters Health Foundation to: 3010 W. Azeele Street, Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33609 or by using the following link: https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/GeneralDonation

Betty Jane Jablonsky

Betty Jane (Quinn) Jablosky, 89, of Apollo Beach, Fla., formerly of Chicago, Ill., passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021, Christmas Eve. She was the loving and beloved wife of her late, dear husband, Daniel Robert, of 51 years of marriage; mother of six; grandma of eight; and great-grandmother of one. Her children are Daniel Jablonsky Jr., Elizabeth O’Malley, Mary Sue (Bubba) Moustafa, Thomas Jablonsky, Barbara (Jack) Butterick and John (Terri Lynne) Jablonsky. She was the dear sister of the late Joseph Quinn, Mary (Eugene) Coyle and Isabelle (Edward) Rosser; adoring grandmother to Samiah, Zaki and Zachariah Moustafa; Robert, Michael and Brendan O’Malley; and Gabriel and Joshua Butterick; and great-grandmother to Eli Daniel. Betty is survived by a multitude of cherished cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly and found so much light and hope in her strong and gentle spirit. Betty and husband Daniel were a team, a generous twosome, who supported many Catholic causes. Service was held at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Ruskin, Fla., on December 28, 202l. Entombment was at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, Brandon, Fla. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty’s memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society: https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate/.

Guy Charles Mandigo

Sept. 7, 1942 – Dec. 22, 2021

Guy Charles Mandigo, loving husband and friend, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the age of 79.

Guy was born in Minneapolis, Minn., to Mary (Violette) Mandigo and Guy Orville Mandigo on September 7, 1942. He enlisted in the United States Army on June 7, 1962, where he achieved many awards for his service and finished his master’s degree, only to eventually meet the love of his life, Anne (Peters) Mandigo. They married on May 24, 1997.

His integrity and strong work ethic made him well respected and loved by all who knew him. He retired as lieutenant colonel at age 60, having earned a Bronze Star Medal for his heroism in ground combat, another Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces and a Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in action when he served in the Vietnam War, among many other accolades throughout his time served. He and his beloved wife then moved to Ruskin to enjoy a slower pace of life while continuing to spoil their cats, Pepper, Rocky and Harley.

During his retirement, Guy enjoyed traveling with his wife, boating, and proudly volunteering in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Guy will be remembered by all for his loyalty to family and friends.

He was predeceased by his mother and father and his wife, Anne Mandigo.

Funeral service will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center. Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coast Guard Auxiliary Association Inc., 1301 West 1st Street, Suite E1, Granite City, IL 62040-1802. (All those who make donations to the Coast Guard Auxiliary should email info@cgauxa.org to receive the proper form for tax-deductible donations.) or Chapter LX Special Forces Association, P.O. Box 6515, Tampa, FL 33608.

Jay Windspirit

Jay Windspirit, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on December 24, 2021. Jay was born on September 12, 1940, on Standing Pine Reservation in Mississippi.

He had a passion for travel and seeing new places, both within the United States and Europe. His last words were “Let’s go.” He was a science teacher for 13 years in Charlotte County, Florida, and a volunteer for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and for the Emergency Squad in Sun City Center, Florida. His enthusiasm and energy when teaching made him a beloved teacher and mentor to the children of Charlotte County.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pamela Windspirit; his three children, Tony Simmons, Shannon Piatkowski and Raven Windspirit; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Jay was an amazing father and grandfather. His grandchildren carry on his love for science, gardening, nature and traveling. He was an incredible person and will be greatly missed.