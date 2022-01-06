Kings Point to host Winter Wellness & Business Expo open to public

By LOIS KINDLE

Everyone in Sun City Center and surrounding communities is invited to attend a new winter event focused on health and wellness Jan. 14.

The Kings Point Winter Wellness & Business Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Veterans Theater at the Kings Point North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Lane. About 70 vendors are expected to take part in the event, which is expected to draw up to 1,100 people.

Jen’s Market will feature at least 25 outdoor vendors on the clubhouse grounds.

Admission and parking are free.

Helping Hands Seniors Florida and Care Access are sponsoring the expo, which will feature a variety of medical practices, including Tampa Bay Family Physicians, Apollo Pain Management, Fit Feet For Life, Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute, Blake Thompson DDS, Brandon Eye Associates, Watson Clinic Dermatology, CANO Health, Florida Vein Center and more. Some will be offering screenings.

Tampa Bay Family Physicians, for example, will offer blood sugar testing, blood pressure screening and oxygen level monitoring. Watson Dermatology will provide skin cancer screening and Sun Towers Rehabilitation, balance screening.

“We’re coming to show our commitment to the community and represent our practice, which focuses on preventative and chronic disease management,” said Dr. Kushi Dhaliwal, owner of Tampa Bay Family Physicians. “We’re a non-corporate, single practice offering an old-fashioned, extended-family type of patient care. We have one location, and we’re here to cater to the needs of residents.”

Other health-services providers will include Care Access, South Bay Hospital, and Physicians Choice Hearing Solutions; Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sarasota, DelivRxd and Apex Care pharmacies and CORA Physical Therapy; OnSpot Dermatology, MJ Naturals, Physicians Stat Lab Inc. and more.

The expo will also feature the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Helping Hands Seniors Florida, Suncare Premier Group, Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care, The Crossings at Riverview, Retired Officers Corp. at Freedom Plaza, Trustco Bank, Keller Williams South Shore, Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, Our Care of Florida, National Cremation Society and more.

Lots of businesses will be on hand as well, including Simply Tubs and Showers, Latitudes Tours, Sun City Center Travelworld, Carbuyerguy.com, RockStone Interlocking Brick Pavers and several insurance companies.

Most vendors will be offering candies or tchotchkes. And Sun Towers Retirement Community will be handing out Chef Jerry Badders’ famous brownies, always a crowd favorite.

Jen’s Market will feature vendors like Know Only Beads, Bubbly Stitches, Magni’s Munchies (pet treats and accessories), Claddagh’s Cupcakes and Cookies, the Jordan Soul Food Kitchen and a variety of others.

Anyone visiting from outside of Kings Point should enter the visitor side of the main gate off State Road 674 and tell the security person you’re there to visit the expo. The clubhouse is immediately on the right.

There’s still time to join the Kings Point Winter Wellness & Business Expo as a vendor. For information, call Matt Permuth at 813-787-9200.