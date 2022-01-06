Fundraiser set up by wife of Riverview High School sweetheart as newlywed mourns his untimely death

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

What should have been a time for celebration has instead become a call out to others to help cover the funeral expenses and bills incurred after the untimely death of her husband, a Riverview High School graduate who died in a workplace accident days before Christmas.

Mitchel Thomas Klock, who hailed from Brandon, was working on a four-story garage in Clearwater when it collapsed, dumping tons of concrete debris, under which his body was found days later.

Klock died Dec. 20 at the age of 23.

Now his newlywed wife, Alexis Klock, is left with a decade of memories, starting back to her middle school years, when she met her husband in 2012.

The couple graduated from Riverview High in 2017 and were set to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary on Monday, Jan. 24.

“He was my rock, my partner in crime, my soulmate, my husband, my best friend,” Klock wrote, in a GoFundMe tribute she posted online Christmas Eve. “Mitchel and I have been together for 10 years, making many memories, some good, some crazy and some I cannot share.”

Klock noted her need for some financial assistance as she sorts through the emotions and realities of her husband’s untimely death and aims to “try to hold my head up high.”

Toward that end, as of Monday morning, Jan. 3, more than 150 donors had collectively donated $16,320 to help Klock manage her expenses.

According to Patch news reports, Mitchel Klock started his own welding business and had been working on a concrete stairwell at 2575 Enterprise Road when it collapsed.

Clearwater city officials had reportedly inspected the stairwell and told the owner there were cracks and other structural problems.

The collapse was under investigation.

In a press conference Dec. 22, Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter called Mitchell Klock “a good, hard-working guy just trying to take care of his family.”

Two days later, on her GoFundMe page, Klock noted her “support team of family and close friends” and their help to address “the emotional side of all this,” but that she would need help as well with unexpected bills and burial costs.

She expressed appreciation as she noted she would take it “day by day and breath by breath” to deal with her husband’s death.

Klock’s GoFundMe page is entitled, “Help my wife bring me home and keep me safe.” It features a close-up photo of Mitchel Thomas Klock sporting a kind smile in an outdoor setting.

“My heart is broken, and life will never be the same,” Klock said, “but I know Mitchell will always be with me, forever and ever and then a day longer.”

Those wishing to assist can visit the Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-my-wife-bring-me-home-and-keep-me-safe?qid=6737dc0257e848c247b2a1649ddeb9da.