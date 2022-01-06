Holiday parade adds cheer to Valencia Lakes streets

By PHYLLIS HODGES

While most Valencia Lakes residents were home December 23, busily preparing for the holiday, a parade of 20 golf carts, gaily decorated and lighted, many with seasonal music, was spreading joy throughout the community. Led by organizer Rodney Davis, the two-hour parade meandered through every street in the community. The resounding seasonal tunes on the lead cart alerted residents that the parade was near.

In past years, the winner for best decorated cart was awarded a “traveling pillow.” Davis said they decided to do things a little different this year. Instead of having one prize, each participant was declared a winner and given a “goodie bag.”

This was the 9th annual December holiday parade Davis has coordinated at the Wimauma 55+ complex, comprised of 1,600+ homes.