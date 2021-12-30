Participants needed for clinical trial aimed at fighting Alzheimer’s

By LOIS KINDLE

Just imagine a world without Alzheimer’s disease. Now imagine how it would feel if you had a role in making that happen.

Sun City Center residents are being asked to take part in an investigational study, which could delay the onset of its symptoms or possibly stop them altogether.

Care Access is bringing research directly to the community by establishing two brick-and-mortar sites and bringing in its mobile fleet to help. What this means is residents may qualify to participate in an important Phase 3 clinical trial Eli Lilly and Company is conducting that could change the way early-stage Alzheimer’s disease is identified and treated.

Care Access is partnering with the pharmaceutical company. The decentralized research company provides a connected team of physicians and nurses to help Lilly acquire qualified patients for its clinical trial.

“We’re seeking patients who have a specific biomarker for Alzheimer’s decades ahead of the onset of the disease,” said Holly Hoefer, vice president of patient engagement at Care Access. “Sun City Center has the population for running and administering this clinical trial.”

The study is seeking adults ages 55 to 80 who are in good health and interested in understanding if they’re predisposed to Alzheimer’s. People already diagnosed with Alzheimer’s are not eligible for the study.

Prospective patients will receive a free blood draw to learn if they have the biomarker for Alzheimer’s. If appropriate for the study, they’ll be invited to join the clinical trial, which is evaluating the effectiveness of a medication aimed at slowing down the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s.

Studies show changes in the brain can occur 10 to 20 years before symptoms appear, so early intervention is critical.

Residents who want to be involved will first answer a series of questions to see if they fall within the parameters of the study. If eligible, they’ll take a blood test at one of two Care Access sites in the community, 139 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, Suite 100, Sun City Center, or at the Kings Point North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Modular Room. The test results can take up to 14 days to come back directly from Eli Lilly.

“It’s completely voluntary. There’s no pressure,” Hoefer said. “If the biomarker is detected, they’ll be invited to become part of the study itself. Once they’re participating, an investigational drug (or placebo) will be administered.

Hoefer said at this stage in the study, they’re looking more at the efficacy of the drug, which has met the safety profiles of the U. S. Food and Drug Administration.

“We’ve got to get the word out about the importance of clinical trials like this one,” said Sun City Center resident Connie Lesko. “It’s the only way, we’ll ever find a cure for Alzheimer’s.”

Lesko, who founded and coordinates the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Sun City Center, lost both her parents to the disease. So when she got the opportunity to be Care Access’ first blood draw in the community, she didn’t hesitate.

Her test results showed she did not have the biomarker, so she wasn’t a candidate for Eli Lilly’s clinical trial. Nevertheless, she encourages others to help.

Debbie Caneen, of Sun City Center, is on the same page.

“What an opportunity to be part of a clinical trial right here in the community that’s accessible by golf cart,” she said. “I hope everyone who’s eligible considers participating.”

There’s no need for insurance to become involved in any part of the study. Everything is free.

For more information, visit www.testforalz.com or call 813-822-9893.