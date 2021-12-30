Obituaries for the week of Dec 30, 2021

Daniel James Willey Sr.

Daniel James Willey Sr., age 69, walked into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 29, 2021, after a long, courageous, and hard-fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sharon K. Willey.

Dan was born in Portland, Maine, on May 19, 1952, and was preceded in death by his father, Carroll J. (Chuck) Willey and his mother, Shirley K. Goodman. He graduated from Hialeah High School in 1970 and received his associates degree from Miami Dade Community College.

Dan was a tate Trooper with Miami Highway Patrol from 1974 through 1978, starting a job with the Tampa Police Department on Jan. 22, 1979, until he retired on Sept. 28, 2001, as a detective.

He was baptized on Dec. 7, 2009, at the church he attended and loved, Sun City Christian Center.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Lisa C. Waring (Marty); son, Daniel J. Willey Jr.; stepdaughters, Alisha M. Marshall and Lauryn A. Marshall; stepson, Brinton N. (Nathan) Marshall (Kristin); granddaughters, Sierra Jade, Emma Grace, Alexis Nicole and Hannah Paige; brothers, David C. Willey (Bonnie), Frederick J. Willey and John M. Willey (Tracy); many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Dan’s Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Sun City Christian Center, 17566 US 301 S, Wimauma FL.

In lieu of flowers, Dan’s wish was that donations be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital.