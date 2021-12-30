Deadline set to suggest names for Waterset school under construction in Apollo Beach

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The call is out to help name a new public school in south Hillsborough County, this time in Waterset, a master-planned Newland community in Apollo Beach, across the street and down the road from Eisenhower Middle School and East Bay High in Gibsonton.

School officials say name suggestions for the three-story school in Waterset, at 5995 Covington Gardens Drive, must be received by Friday, Jan. 21. A brief survey to submit suggested names is available online at www.sdhc.k12.fkl.us/. The link to the Survey Monkey questionnaire is www.surveymonkey.com/r/9RNM6ZR/.

The 1,600-student magnet school in Waterset, with enrollment by choice, is set to open in August for the start of the 2022-23 academic year. As a so-called innovation academy, plans for the school call for an International Baccalaureate program and STEAM focus, which blends science, technology, engineering and mathematics with the arts. The school is to enroll students in pre-kindergarten through grade 8.

School board members have the final vote on the new school’s name. As set forth in Policy No. 7250 (“Commemoration of School Facilities”), school board members are to consider all suggested names, along with names proposed by district employees and school board members themselves. They also can, after consideration of all names submitted, request additional suggestions.

Among the criteria that need to be followed, schools can be named for geographical locations or for individuals who have “rendered outstanding public service to public education.” In this case, schools can be named for U.S. Presidents, school board members, educators and outstanding citizens. Examples of this in south Hillsborough County are, respectively, Eisenhower Middle School in Gibsonton, Doris Ross Redick Elementary in Wimauma, Richard C. Spoto High in Riverview and Jule F. Sumner High, at the border of Balm and Riverview.

To be considered, an elected official must have left public office for a period of not less than five years. No candidate for public office can be considered.

The policy for naming schools was last revised Oct. 15, 2019, right before the naming of Sumner High. According to Harrison Peters, then the chief of schools, more than 1,600 names were recommended, including suggestions received via email and at community meetings hosted at East Bay and Lennard high schools. Right before the vote, school board member Melissa Snively pushed for Sumner High, based on what she described as “a strong recommendation from the residents of the Balm community.”

Officials describe the school in Waterset as a facility that will “engage students with an internationally-minded focus, fostering a love of education based on a hands-on, project-based approach to learning.”

Catherine “Missy” Lennard, who opened Richard “Dick” Stowers Elementary School in FishHawk as its first principal in 2009, was appointed in November to open the school in Waterset as its inaugural principal. She also helped open Symmes Elementeary School in the Winthrop community in Riverview, as its assistant principal in 2005.

Lennard is the daughter of one of the county’s most respected educators, Earl Lennard, who died in 2019 after a long illness. Earl Lennard entered the Hillsborough County school district as a first-grader and retired almost 60 years later as its superintendent of schools. Upon his retirement he served as Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections.

“What I’m most excited about is being back in south Hillsborough County where I’m from and where I can engage and rally the community, its stakeholders and local businesses to create partnerships with their school,” said Lennard, who graduated in 1988 from East Bay High, where her father both interned and taught.

A quick review of public schools in south Hillsborough County include at least 13 named for geographic locations (East Bay and Riverview high schools; and Apollo Beach, Boyette Springs, Cypress Creek, FishHawk Creek, Gibsonton, Palm River, Riverview, Ruskin, Summerfield Crossings, Summerfield and Wimauma elementary schools). Also, at least 18 named for U.S. Presidents, school board members, educators or outstanding citizens (Lennard, Newsome, Spoto and Sumner high schools; Barrington, Eisenhower, Giunta, Randall, Rodgers and Shields middle schools; and Belmont, Corr, Doby, Gibsonton, Ippolito, Reddick, Riverview and Symmes elementary schools).